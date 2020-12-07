Petrichor online virtual reality show tickets now on sale at an affordable price!

Welcome to Petrichor. Out of thousands that applied to be here, you are one of the lucky ones chosen! Prepare for a tabula rasa, a clean slate, a second chance, a new beginning, whatever you want to call it. Now is your opportunity to become a pivotal part of this machine. And that's all you need to worry about! So are you in, or out?

London's Theatre Royal Stratford East proudly presents Petrichor: a new, socially distanced, immersive VR theatre experience from the critically acclaimed production company ThickSkin. With online access tickets, you'll be able to enter this breathtaking virtual environment from the comfort of your own home!

Petrichor VR Experience: A virtual world right at your fingertips

Step into a virtual environment, one where every passing day is exactly the same as the last. Petrichor is like entering a dystopian parallel universe, where every waking moment is monochromatic, muted, and controlled. Nothing bad ever happens. But nothing good ever does either. Happiness and excitement have been replaced by suffering and pain.

When two unlikely individuals meet by chance, they get a taste of what life could be like if they were to take back control. Connected by a common goal of bringing down the establishment, the pair begin to rip this elaborately organised world to shreds. They begin to question every decision they make, every step they take, and every thought they think. Is the grass really greener on the other side?

How does the online Petrichor viewing experience work?

Please Note: Tickets for Petrichor are for the online viewing experience only and NOT for the socially distanced run in person. A week before the show's run, you will receive an email with a link for online access. The show will be available for you to view from 9am on 7 December until midnight on 13 December, after which the link will expire. You must have access to your own headphones. To fully enjoy the experience, it is recommended to have your own virtual reality headset as well.

Petrichor Theatre Royal Stratford East creative team

Petrichor is a MATCHBOX production by highly praised production company ThickSkin. The show itself was created by Ben Walden, Jess Williams, and Jonnie Riordan. It is supported by Arts Council England, Backstage Trust, November Productions and Waterside Arts & Creative Industries Trafford. The virtual world was developed with support from Tron Theatre, Glasgow Life, and Lawrence Batley Theatre.

Petrichor tickets on sale now for online run!

You don't want to miss the limited run of Petrichor The Online VR Experience. Tickets for this off-West End virtual reality production are now available at a very affordable price with unlimited capacity for the online version. Treat yourself and your friends and family to an early Christmas present with tickets to this unmissable immersive theatre event, available to stream and interact with from 8 to 13 December 2020 only from the comfort of your own living room!