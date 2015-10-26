Ode To Improvisation

You've mastered the art

Of learning a part,

Now those days are gone;

You're on,

And it's all about seizing

'The Moment'.

But -

'The Moment'? Just passed.

Could you not be arsed

To get in gear,

And steer

Towards some sort of a plot?

Of course not.

The key is to rhyme;

Do it all of the time,

You see, I'm

Just fine

With pretending that no rhyme

Falls flat.

And, speaking of which,

The joke that you just pitched

Fell flat in the mud -

A dud.

They said improv. was painless.

They're brainless.