Only Fools And Horses musical announces West End extension Jan 25, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Lovely jubbly! Only Fools And Horses ⁠— the hit West End musical based on the cult favourite television sitcom of the same name ⁠— will extend its run at London's Theatre Royal Haymarket through the end of June.

The cast of Only Fools And Horses continue to keep UK theatregoers enthralled.

Having opened in February 2019, Only Fools And Horses The Musical has announced that it will be extending its West End run at the Theatre Royal Haymarket for the fourth time. The cosmic, cushty show is now booking until 27 June 2020 with tickets for the additional performances now on sale.

Only Fools And Horses West End cast and creatives

The musical stars Tom Bennett as Del Boy, Ryan Hutton as Rodney, and Paul Whitehouse as Grandpa.

Whitehouse commented on the new West End extension: "After a bit of a break from the show I was itching to return to the stage and it's a great feeling to be back in Grandad's armchair. After almost a year we're still playing to packed houses throughout the week at the Theatre Royal Haymarket!"

The hit stage musical is directed and choreographed by Caroline Jay Ranger and features music by Whitehouse and Jim Sullivan, additional music by John Sullivan and Chas Hodges, set and costume design by Liz Ascroft, musical supervision and arrangements by Stuart Morley, sound design by Rory Madden, lighting design by Richard G Jones, and casting by David Grindrod.

Only Friends And Horses musical: great nostalgia therapy!

Del Boy Trotter, Peckham native and ambitious market trader, is always plotting his next get-rich-quick scheme, often to hilarious consequences. Based on the British TV cult phenomenon, Only Friends And Horses The Musical is a spectacular trip down memory lane that is bound to captivate you with its eye-popping visuals, stunning costume and set design, and endless earworms galore.

