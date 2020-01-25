Menu
News Only Fools And Horses musical announces West End extension
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish
    Wishlist Profile settings Order history Sign out

    Only Fools And Horses musical announces West End extension

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Lovely jubbly! Only Fools And Horses ⁠— the hit West End musical based on the cult favourite television sitcom of the same name ⁠— will extend its run at London's Theatre Royal Haymarket through the end of June.

    Only Fools And Horses musical announces West End extension
    The cast of Only Fools And Horses continue to keep UK theatregoers enthralled.

    Only Fools And Horses extends in London's West End!

    Having opened in February 2019, Only Fools And Horses The Musical has announced that it will be extending its West End run at the Theatre Royal Haymarket for the fourth time. The cosmic, cushty show is now booking until 27 June 2020 with tickets for the additional performances now on sale.

    Only Fools And Horses West End cast and creatives

    The musical stars Tom Bennett as Del Boy, Ryan Hutton as Rodney, and Paul Whitehouse as Grandpa.

    Whitehouse commented on the new West End extension: "After a bit of a break from the show I was itching to return to the stage and it's a great feeling to be back in Grandad's armchair. After almost a year we're still playing to packed houses throughout the week at the Theatre Royal Haymarket!"

    The hit stage musical is directed and choreographed by Caroline Jay Ranger and features music by Whitehouse and Jim Sullivan, additional music by John Sullivan and Chas Hodges, set and costume design by Liz Ascroft, musical supervision and arrangements by Stuart Morley, sound design by Rory Madden, lighting design by Richard G Jones, and casting by David Grindrod.

    Only Friends And Horses musical: great nostalgia therapy!

    Del Boy Trotter, Peckham native and ambitious market trader, is always plotting his next get-rich-quick scheme, often to hilarious consequences. Based on the British TV cult phenomenon, Only Friends And Horses The Musical is a spectacular trip down memory lane that is bound to captivate you with its eye-popping visuals, stunning costume and set design, and endless earworms galore.

    Only Friends And Horses London musical tickets available from £24 and up!

    Don't miss this West End favourite, which is so brilliant and wildly entertaining that they had to extend it four times! Book your affordable tickets for Only Friends And Horses tickets today to secure the best seats at the Theatre Royal Haymarket at the best prices whilst stocks last!

    Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
    By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Ephram is a jack of all trades and enjoys attending theatre, classical music concerts and the opera.

    Related news

    MP - show tile

    Our top 5 shows to see this half term (February 2020)!

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    The weather is somehow even more awful than normal for a February half term and any plans you did have for family tim... Read more

    New musical based on Bob Marley's life Get Up, Stand Up! to run at the Lyric Theatre in 2021!

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

    Multi-Olivier-Award-nominated actor Arinzé Kene (Misty) will take on the role of the iconic reggae s... Read more

    (Photo Gallery): Be More Chill production photos released!

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

    The hit Broadway musical opened in London last week and fans simply can't keep their cool when it comes... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    Sign in to London Theatre Direct

    Close Close this window

    We use cookies