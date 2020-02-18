Menu
Musicals Only Fools And Horses
    Only Fools And Horses Tickets at the Theatre Royal Haymarket, London

    Only Fools And Horses

    Only Fools and Horses tickets are now available to the stage debut at London’s Theatre Royal Haymarket!

    2432 customer reviews

    Important information

    Age restriction

    8+

    Child policy
    Children under 8 will not be admitted.
    Running time
    2hr 30min (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    9 February 2019 - 25 April 2020.
    Special notice
    Please note the performance of any particular actor cannot be guaranteed. Paul Whitehouse is appearing in the cast until 25 April 2020.

    Only Fools And Horses Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (2432 customer reviews)

    Mike

    2 hours ago

    No logical story, poor stage set, and not very funny. However it is always difficult to follow an original as good as Fools and Horses.

    Sandra

    18 hours ago

    Fantastic show such a good laugh all got scenes from series recommended for fools and horses fans not to be missed

    TODAY is 18th February 2020

    Only Fools And Horses news

    Only Fools And Horses musical announces West End extension 25/1/2020, 12.10pm
    Only Fools and Horses announces extended West End run and the return of Paul Whitehouse 4/11/2019, 10.50am
    Who won at The Stage Debut Awards 2019? 17/9/2019, 10.35am
    Shortlist announced for The Stage Debut Awards 2019 8/8/2019, 2.30pm

