Photo Flash: Press shots released of Beverley Knight in The Drifters Girl Mar 10, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels New promo shots have been released of Beverley Knight in full Faye Treadwell costume. The highly renowned English musical theatre actress and recording artist is set to bring the true story of the first African-American female music manager to life. Everyone knows the Drifters, but do they know the girl behind the scenes? Be sure to catch The Drifters Girl starring Beverley Knight this October at the West End's Garrick Theatre!

Beverley Knight gets ready to walk under the boardwalk this autumn!

Musical actress and songstress Beverley Knight, who is perhaps best known in the West End for starring in Cats, Sylvia, The Bodyguard, and Memphis The Musical, is all set to take on the role of the iconic African-American music manager, Faye Treadwell. Knight is definitely looking the part in the newly released press shots for The Drifters Girl.

The highly anticipated musical is set to open on 1 October 2020 at the Garrick Theatre in London, where it is booking until 13 February 2021. (Please note: Knight will NOT appear in the musical from 18 to 21 January 2021).

About The Drifters Girl, song list, and more!

The real Faye Treadwell passed away in June 2011 at age 84. She was best known for managing the doo-wop, R&B, and soul group The Drifters, which featured more than 50 vocal talents over the years including former lead singer Clyde McPhatter, Ben E. King, Bill Pinkney, and Gerhardt Thrasher.

The musical The Drifters Girl features some of the most iconic hits sung either by the band or the band's former members, the likes of which include "Stand By Me" (Ben E. King), "Kissin' In The Back Row of the Movies", "Saturday Night at the Movies", "Come On Over To My Place", and more!

The Drifters Girl Garrick Theatre tickets available now from £24!

Tickets for The Drifters Girl are expected to be in hot demand, so be sure to save the last dance for this magic moment in West End theatre! Book your tickets early to secure the best seats at the Garrick Theatre whilst stocks last and get ready to rock out to The Drifters' greatest hits!