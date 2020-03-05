Menu
London Theatres Garrick Theatre
    Garrick Theatre

    beautiful Victorian theatre on Charing Cross Road in London’s West End.

    What's on at Garrick Theatre

    Garrick Theatre Seating Plan

    Getting the best seats at Garrick Theatre

    We recommend trying our interactive seating plan where you can choose a particular seat and get more information about restricted views, etc.

    Getting to the Garrick Theatre

    Public transportation is recommended. The nearest underground station to The Duke of York’s Theatre is Leicester Square Station (Northern/Piccadilly Lines). Charing Cross Station (Bakerloo/ Northern Lines) is also quite close to The Duke of York’s Theatre. If arriving by train the nearest railway station is Charing Cross. The theatre is serviced by bus lines 6, 9, 11, 13, 15, 23, 24, 29, 87, 91, 139, and from St. Martin’s Place (Stop K) and Bedford Street (Stop J). The nearest car park to the Garrick Theatre is the NCP car park at London St Martins Lane Hotel.

    Visiting Garrick Theatre

    Next available performances

    TODAY is 18th February 2020

    • 5th March 2020 19:30 Thursday
      City of Angels
    • 6th March 2020 19:30 Friday
      City of Angels
    • 7th March 2020 19:30 Saturday
      City of Angels
    • 9th March 2020 19:30 Monday
      City of Angels
    • 10th March 2020 19:30 Tuesday
      City of Angels
    • 11th March 2020 19:30 Wednesday
      City of Angels

