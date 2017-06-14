Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    REVIEW: Matilda

    Posted on | By Harrison Fuller

    Roald Dahl’s writing created a world of wonder and fun, a place where children were important and some adults reprehensible. His world is filled with awe and adventure and is a place many of us would desire to visit. Thanks to the enduring appeal of Tim Minchin’s collaboration with the RSC, we can.

    Matilda is still enjoying full houses at the Cambridge Theatre almost six years after it first opened in the West End. When you enter the auditorium, you are first struck by the colourful and quirky set, bursting out from the proscenium arch and surrounding the stage. It sets the tone for the whole production that is bright, colourful and engaging. 

    Dahl’s familiar characters, indeed caricatures, are brought vividly to life. The story follows the plight of the titular character, born into a resentful, crooked, telly-obsessed family and her escapism through books and reading. When she is able, she starts school, presided over by the former shot put throwing champion – the formidable Miss Trunchbull. 

    The story is supported by Minchin’s brilliantly inventive music and playful, witty lyrics. His musical style is well suited to Dahl’s writing (perfectly adapted for the stage by Dennis Kelly). Joyous and uplifting, this show is a perfect example of a creative team all working exceptionally well together on a shared idea. 

    The show is a delight for people of every age. There is something for everyone to everyone to enjoy. I challenge anyone to visit the show and not leave feeling uplifted, smiling and wanting to be a little bit ‘norty’.

    Harrison Fuller
    By Harrison Fuller

    Theatre manager, writer, maker.

    Related news

    Round up of new West End opening dates

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    Theatre is coming back! The past couple of weeks has been a huge wave of exciting news with individual shows from Lon... Read more

    Jersey Boys announces July opening date and extended run!

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    Working their back to you! The multi-award-winning musical Jersey Boys has announced when it will be openin... Read more

    Anything Goes announces London opening date and full casting!

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    What a De-Lovely day it is when Anything Goes announces its opening date at London’s Barbican and ful... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies