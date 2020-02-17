Menu
Musicals Matilda The Musical
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish
    Wishlist Profile settings Order history Sign out

    Matilda The Musical Tickets at the Cambridge Theatre, London

    Matilda The Musical

    Roald Dahl's darkly comic musical continues to wow West End audiences.

    2305 customer reviews

    Important information

    Age restriction

    5+

    Child policy
    Children under 5 will not be admitted. Children under 16 years cannot watch the show if unaccompanied by an adult.
    Running time
    2hr 40min (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    Booking until 20 December 2020
    Content
    Recommended for ages 6 and above.
    Access
    Captioned:23 November 2019 2.30pm 29 March 3pm,16 May 2.30pm. Audio-described: 24 November 2019 at 3pm, 28 March 2020 2.30pm, 17 May 3pm. Signed performances 21 November 2019 7pm, 25 April 2020 2.30pm

    Matilda The Musical Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (2305 customer reviews)

    MRS DENISE ANNE SNOWDON

    17 hours ago

    Production was marvellous although spoilt when a verbal disagreement erupted between the people who were sat next to me who were extremely loud throughout and the people sitting behind. Very unpleasant and frightening for my granddaughter who is only 9. No staff around to intervene.

    Julian Schlosser

    23 hours ago

    excellent show - production, music, performances

    Next Available Performances of Matilda The Musical

    TODAY is 18th February 2020

    February 2020 March 2020 April 2020 May 2020 June 2020 July 2020 August 2020 September 2020 October 2020 November 2020 December 2020

    Matilda The Musical news

    Matthew Warchus to direct new Matilda movie now in the works 17/1/2020, 2.10pm
    London Theatre Review: Marvellous Matilda at the Cambridge Theatre 20/9/2019, 2pm
    West End’s Matilda announces 100th Matilda 6/9/2019, 12.30pm
    Half Term Theatre (25 May – 2 Jun): 10 Must-See West End Shows for Half Term 16/5/2019, 3pm

    Tags:

    MusicalFamily FriendlyChildrenTop ShowsHalf TermCritic's ChoiceBest Of BritishEducationalMatinee WednesdaysMatinee SaturdayMatinee SundaysSunday PerfomancesWest End FavouritesLW TheatresAndrew Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group

    Sign in to London Theatre Direct

    Close Close this window

    We use cookies