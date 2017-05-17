Menu
    REVIEW: SOHO ". . . you won't be able to contain your excitement"

    Posted on | By Grace McCabe

    An American in Paris meets Circus, street dance and London in the brand-new dance production SOHO, currently being performed at The Peacock Theatre. Split into two acts, we journey through London with our protagonist whom I refer to as “The Tourist”, visiting different places throughout the city and meeting all the people suburban London will offer.



    ACT 1: DAY TIME. Beginning on the tube, we see all the characters travelling through London. Combined with lights, projections and a mouldable stage the dancers use to set the scene. As the production continues, we travel through rush hour and end up on the streets of SOHO. We travel on to Soho Square for a more relaxed atmosphere until we end up in a housing co-op where our protagonist meets some unsavoury characters before we are plunged into the dark of the night.

    ACT 2: NIGHT TIME. Opening in Chinatown we find ourselves journeying through Soho nightlife at Madame JoJo’s and The Colony Rooms before heading back to the streets in the Early Morning. Glamour, glitz and nightlife, excitement and entertainment, the second half allows the audience to step out on the town with all the performers.

    Eleni Edipidi’s beautiful choreography tells the tale of 24 hours in Soho and brings us on an exciting adventure through the city. Each of the twelve performers showcases their individual skills from trapeze work to break dancing and capture the audience’s breath with every exciting new stunt. With live dolls, boxing in the air and a trapeze of love, you won’t be able to contain your excitement for what may come next. Witness the multi-talented cast swing through the air, climb with ease and hold themselves at death defying heights whilst you watch with your heart in your mouth.

