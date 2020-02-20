Menu
London Theatres Peacock Theatre
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish
    Wishlist Profile settings Order history Sign out

    Peacock Theatre

    the West End home of Sadler’s Wells brings the best dance from around the world to London's theatreland.

    What's on at Peacock Theatre

    Peacock Theatre Seating Plan

    Peacock Theatre seating plan
    Getting the best seats at Peacock Theatre

    We recommend trying our interactive seating plan where you can choose a particular seat and get more information about restricted views, etc.

    Getting to the Peacock Theatre

    We strongly advise taking public transportation to the theatre. The nearest underground stations to the theatre are Holborn (Central/Piccadilly Lines) and Temple (District/Circle Lines). The theatre is also extremely well serviced by bus lines 1, 4, 8, 11, 15, 19, 22B, 23, 25, 26, 68, 76, 91, 168, 171, 341, 501, 505, and 521. If driving to the theatre the nearest car park is NCP in Parker Street.

    Visiting Peacock Theatre

    Next available performances

    TODAY is 18th February 2020

    • 20th February 2020 19:30 Thursday
      Message In A Bottle
    • 21st February 2020 19:30 Friday
      Message In A Bottle
    • 22nd February 2020 14:30 Saturday
      Message In A Bottle
    • 22nd February 2020 19:30 Saturday
      Message In A Bottle
    • 23rd February 2020 14:00 Sunday
      Message In A Bottle
    • 23rd February 2020 18:30 Sunday
      Message In A Bottle

    Sign in to London Theatre Direct

    Close Close this window

    We use cookies