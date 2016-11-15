REVIEW: The Lion King in 250 words Nov 15, 2016 | By Posted on| By Harriet Wilson The Lion King, based of course on the incredible Disney film, is a force to be reckoned with. I saw the show as a child and fell head-over-heels in love with it; some ten years later, I saw it again and it had much the same effect.

By far the most impressive aspect of The Lion King is the visual impact that it creates, from The Circle of Life at the very beginning of the show, to its climatic end. The creative forces behind this show clearly never found a reason take 'the easy option'; instead, huge amounts of originality have been poured into each detail of the show – from set, to costumes, to props, to lighting. The cast of The Lion King are all incredibly talented and versatile. It takes quite some skill to act, sing and dance as an animal whilst still engaging with the audience.

The pace of The Lion King is excellent, and the show flies past. There are plenty of songs in the show that nearly everybody would know, and a few additional numbers (including the lovely Endless Night). The orchestra are en point but, unfortunately, the sound levels are under perfect, and the singers are always a little too quiet compared to the music.

Whether you love the music, the visual “wow” factor, the story, or all three, The Lion King will stun you and leave you on a real high. Propelled by huge amounts of energy, The Lion King is a must-see.