Set against the majesty of the Serengeti Plains and to the evocative rhythms of Africa, Disney's multi award-winning musical The Lion King at the Lyceum Theatre will redefine your expectations of theatre.

Based on the Disney animated film, The Lion King premiered on Broadway in 1997 and The Lion King London opened in October 1999, playing to packed houses ever since!

The Lion King Musical transports audiences to a dazzling world that explodes with glorious colours, stunning effects and enchanting music. At its heart is the powerful and moving story of Simba - the epic adventure of his journey from wide-eyed cub to his destined role as King of the Pridelands.

Brilliantly reimagined by acclaimed director Julie Taymor, Disney’s beloved film has been transformed into a spectacular theatrical experience that explodes with glorious colours, stunning effects and enchanting music.

With music by Elton John, lyrics by Tim Rice, a musical score created by Hans Zimmer and choral arrangements by Lebo M, Disney's The Lion King London songs include I Just Can't Wait to Be King, The Circle of Life, Endless Night and Shadow Land.

Disney's The Lion King is our best-selling show and has delighted audiences of all ages for over 18 years at London's Lyceum Theatre.

Book your tickets to The Lion King today!

"There is simply nothing else like it." New York Times

"You hope all nights at the theatre will be like this" Daily Mail