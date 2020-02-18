Menu
Musicals The Lion King
    The Lion King Tickets at the Lyceum Theatre, London

    The Lion King

    Disney’s award-winning musical has been stunning West End audiences for 18 years.

    9467 customer reviews

    Important information

    Age restriction

    3+

    Child policy
    Children under the age of 3 are not permitted.
    Running time
    2hr 30 min (inc interval)
    Performance dates
    Booking until 4 October 2020.
    Content
    The Lion King is recommended for ages 6 and up. All persons aged 16 or under must be accompanied by an adult and may not sit on their own within the auditorium. All persons entering the theatre, regardless of age, must have a ticket. Children under 3 years of age are not permitted to enter the Lyceum Theatre.
    Special notice
    Disney's The Lion King at the Lyceum Theatre contains smoke and fog effects as well as strobe lighting.
    Access
    For wheelchair and access tickets to the Lyceum Theatre please call 0800 912 6972.

    The Lion King Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (9467 customer reviews)

    Laura

    37 minutes ago

    This should would gave been great except for two of the leads being flat when singing. Im still a little confused at the price of the ticket and a leads inability to sing in key. It was so uncomfortable to watch. The rest of the production was beautiful and Rafiki and Scar were wonderful.

    Robert Allan

    14 hours ago

    Fantastic performance. Loved every minute of it!!

    Next Available Performances of The Lion King

    TODAY is 18th February 2020

    The Lion King news

    West End Live 2019 performance dates announced 31/1/2019, 4.58pm
    Lion King veteran Gugwana Dlamini takes to stage as Rafiki in the West End, plus new trailer for upcoming remake of The Lion King 23/11/2018, 2.52pm
    #WestEndWishList: 5 Animated Disney Films that Should Be Made Into Musicals 27/8/2018, 12.09pm
    Do you know these 5 Lion King songs? 21/8/2018, 10.54am

