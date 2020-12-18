Save on Anything Goes tickets! Book now and pay no booking fees

Menu
    Posted on | By Jade Ali

    Need something to look forward to in 2021? Save when you book your London Anything Goes tickets and pay no booking fees. Tickets for Anything Goes now start from just £25, so get booking to make sure you snap up your seats! The award-winning musical is departing for London and is set to open at the Barbican from 8 May 2021!

    Pay no booking fees for London Anything Goes tickets; now from £25!

    Anything Goes is coming to London’s Barbican Centre

    Anything Goes has set sail to London’s Barbican and it's going to be splendid! This iconic musical is set to make a splash in Summer 2021 and you’re going to want to climb aboard. Book your tickets and secure seats from £25 and pay no booking fees! The saucy show by Cole Porter and P.G. Wodehouse is the must-see show of 2021, so be sure to get booking to avoid missing out!

    What is Anything Goes about?

    All aboard the S.S. American, where it’s all hands on deck for the crew who are in for some rough seas. Smooth sailing is kissed goodbye and etiquette is cast away as two unlikely duos set sail to find the right course to true romance. Taking destiny by the helms, they soon find that their journey could use a little help from singing and dancing sailors, farcical blackmail, a hilarious disguise, wonderful double-entendres, and some timeless good fun.

    Who is starring in Anything Goes?

    The initial casting for Anything Goes sees Megan Mullally and Robert Lindsay take the helms of this beloved musical. Award-winning, internationally renowned, American actress Megan Mullally will make her West End debut in the role of Reno Sweeney. Mullally is well known for her portrayal as Karen Walker in Will & Grace. She will be joined by Olivier and Tony Award-winning British actor Robert Lindsay. Lindsay has tread the West End boards often and will return to the stage as Moonface Martin in Anything Goes. Linsday is popularly known for starring in sitcom My Family.

    Book Anything Goes tickets now from £25!

    Make the most of our offer on Anything Goes tickets and pay no booking fees, with tickets starting from £25. The musical is coming to London in Summer and is set to be the must-see show of 2021. It’s going to be de-lovely for sure!

