Savoy Theatre Best Seats and Seating Plan
Posted on 4 June 2024
The Savoy Theatre, opened in 1881, and famously was the first public building in the world to be lit by electricity and since then the biggest theatrical stars have lit up the stage with their own electricity, from Nicole Scherzinger in Sunset Boulevard to Sarah Jessica Parker in Plaza Suite. The theatre itself is nestled in the luxurious Savoy Hotel and guests can swim in the hotel swimming pool directly above the stage. If you have the chance to make a splash and see any of the incredible shows at the Savoy Theatre, then read on to find out where the best place to sit is for you.
What are the best seats at the Savoy Theatre?
The Savoy Theatre has three seating blocks: the Stalls, the Dress Circle and the Grand Circle.
The Stalls are a great option for those who want to feel like they are part of the action, but the best views of the stage are in the centre of the Stalls, specifically from rows H to P. However, the back of the Stalls may be obstructed by the overhang of higher tiers.
The Dress Circle is a great place to sit as it offers a panoramic view of the stage. The front rows provide an excellent view, as well as extra legroom. However, the top of the stage may be obstructed in this section.
The Grand Circle is a budget-friendly option that offers a clear view of the stage. However, audiences may find that it is further away from the stage than the other sections. Additionally, there is a safety rail in front of rows F and G, which may slightly restrict the view.
Savoy Theatre seating plan
How many seats are at The Savoy Theatre?
The Savoy Theatre is a relatively small venue that provides an intimate atmosphere and excellent views from all seats. It can accommodate a total of 1,132 theatregoers, with 512 seats in the stalls, 351 in the dress circle, and 262 in the grand circle.
Are there accessible seats at the Savoy Theatre?
The foyer and box office can be accessed without steps via the main entrance on the Strand. However, the stalls can only be reached by climbing 75 steps from the foyer, which may not be suitable for those with limited mobility. If you require extra legroom, it is best to book an aisle seat.
If you have limited mobility, the dress circle is the recommended seating area as it can be accessed without steps from Carting Lane or with 32 steps from the entrance foyer.
To reach the Grand Circle, you need to use a separate entrance with two steps. From there, each row has two additional steps to climb or descend, depending on your seat location. Rows E or F have the fewest steps to reach them.
What shows are on at the Savoy Theatre?
Mean Girls, the popular Broadway show, made its West End transfer to the Savoy on June 6th, 2024. The show is based on the 2004 film of the same name, written by Tina Fey. The story follows Cady, a home-schooled student who moves to North Shore High School and must navigate the school's cliques while getting entangled with the Plastics - Regina, Gretchen, and Karen. Before you go to the show, check out these fun facts about the production, and make sure you're fluent in the catchphrases and iconic moments, it’s going to be fetch!