See West End stars sporting their "The Show Must Go On!" t-shirts

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Several major stage actors including Judi Dench have been pictured wearing their "The Show Must Go On" merch. Designed by the Theatre Support Fund, so far the t-shirts and other merchandise have raised over £125,000 and counting. All proceeds go to help Acting for Others, the Fleabag Support Fund, and NHS COVID-19 Urgent Appeal.

    Sharon D Clarke, Susie McKenna, Judi Dench, Rachel Tucker, Beverley Knight, Luke Bayer, Vikki Stone, and Tom Read Wilson pictured wearing The Show Must Go On t-shirts.

    Support the Show Must Go On!

    Stars Sharon D Clarke (Caroline, or Change), Susie McKenna (Cats), Judi Dench (Peter and Alice), Rachel Tucker (Wicked), Beverley Knight (The Drifters Girl), Luke Bayer (Soho Cinders), Vikki Stone (Big Neon Letters), and Tom Read Wilson (The Fingask Follies) have come out to show their support for "The Show Must Go On". The campaign is currently still selling merchandise from t-shirts to notebooks and more with 16 West End productions participating in the cause.

