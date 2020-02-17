Menu
Wicked
    Wicked Tickets at the Apollo Victoria Theatre, London

    Wicked

    Defy Gravity with Wicked, one of London's most beloved musicals.

    Important information

    Age restriction

    3+

    Child policy
    Children under 3 will not be admitted. Children under 16 years must be accompanied by an adult.
    Running time
    2hr 45min (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    Booking until 28 November 2020
    Content
    Wicked is suitable for a general audience. As a guide to parents and guardians, it is recommended for ages 7+. All persons entering the theatre, regardless of age, must have a ticket. Children under 3 years of age will not be admitted. Attendance of children between the ages of 3 and 7 is at the parents’ discretion and if the child becomes restless it is the parents’ responsibility to take them out of the auditorium. Children under 16 years cannot watch the show if unaccompanied by an adult.

    Wicked Customer Reviews

    Mike Griffiths

    14 hours ago

    Great show in a nice theatre Just wish the seats were more comfortable!!

    Doug Barnes

    16 hours ago

    Great show and enjoyed the story

    Wicked news

    West End Wicked musical extends its booking period at The Apollo Victoria 25/11/2019, 4.40pm
    London Theatre Review: Wicked at the Apollo Victoria 13/11/2019, 3.10pm
    Nicholas McLean to join Wicked West End cast as Boq 16/10/2019, 12.25pm
    West End actors lift the spirits of a child bullied for liking musical theatre 24/7/2019, 1pm

