    Sharon Sexton and Rob Fowler raise over £1000 with cabaret recording!

    Many in the theatre industry are self-employed, freelancers and are currently not earning any support from the government. These people, including artists, who hold up the entertainment industry pay their taxes like everyone else and yet in these unprecedented times, they’ve been offered no security. Paul Taylor-Mills at the Turbine Theatre set up a fundraiser ‘Donate to FFF’ or ‘Funds For Freelancers’ in order to provide some assistance during this difficult time.

    Sharon Sexton and Rob Fowler raise over £1000 for 'Funds for Freelancers' | © Alina Kress

    Sexton and Fowler raise £1000+ for ‘Funds for Freelancers’

    The West End, UK and International theatre power couple that is Sharon Sexton and Rob Fowler, who have been starring as Donna and Sam, respectively, in Mamma Mia (UK and International), decided they wanted to do their bit to support their fellow freelancers. This led them to releasing a filmed performance of their Award-nominated cabaret Vision of You. They made it available to the public for a donation price of £10 and have raised over £1000 so far, all of which will be going to ‘Funds for Freelancers.’

    How can you support FFF and watch Vision of You?

    If you never got to see Vision of You live over the various performances last year at London venues including Crazy Coqs, The Other Palace and Southwark Playhouse, then now is your chance. The pair created the cabaret show based on their characters, Sloane and Falco, from the musical Bat Out of Hell (which they will be reprising in the UK tour later this year) and fans were delighted! These shows sold out almost every time and features songs from Bat Out of Hell, various covers and original songs – most of which are on the pair's album also named Vision of You.

    If you’re looking to watch this brilliant cabaret and raise some money for freelancers who are a vital part of the theatre industry, then you still can. Check out this Twitter post from Sharon Sexton to see how you can get involved. If you’re looking to donate directly to ‘Funds for Freelancers’, then go here.

