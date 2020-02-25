Menu
London Theatres Other Palace
    Other Palace

    this new West End venue showcases up and coming musical theatre.

    What's on at Other Palace

    Other Palace Seating Plan

    Getting the best seats at Other Palace

    We recommend trying our interactive seating plan where you can choose a particular seat and get more information about restricted views, etc.

    Getting to the Other Palace

    Public transport is recommended. The nearest tube station to The Other Palace is Victoria Station (Circle/District/ Victoria Lines). The theatre is near Grosvenor Gardens (Stop Q) bus stop which is serviced by lines 2, 16, 36, 38, 52, 73, 82, and 148. If arriving by train the nearest railway station is Victoria Station. The nearest car parks to The Other Palace are the Victoria Station Car Park, the NCP Car Park in Semley Place and the Q-Park Pimlico in Winchester Street.

    Visiting Other Palace

    Next available performances

    TODAY is 18th February 2020

    • 25th February 2020 19:30 Tuesday
      Be More Chill
    • 26th February 2020 19:30 Wednesday
      Be More Chill
    • 27th February 2020 14:30 Thursday
      Be More Chill
    • 27th February 2020 19:30 Thursday
      Be More Chill
    • 28th February 2020 19:30 Friday
      Be More Chill
    • 1st March 2020 16:00 Sunday
      Be More Chill

