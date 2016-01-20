Important Notice

Sheridan Smith Wows Audiences In Funny Girl, Poised For Savoy Transfer This April
    Sheridan Smith Wows Audiences In Funny Girl, Poised For Savoy Transfer This April

    Posted on | By Jacob Porteous

    Funny Girl, starring multi award-winning stage and screen star Sheridan Smith, transfers to the Savoy Theatre this April following its sold out run at the Menier Chocolate Factory.

    This musical classic tells the fascinating bitter-sweet story of Fanny Brice (Smith), whose vocal talents and comedic ability see her rise from Brooklyn music hall singer to Broadway star, and her tempestuous relationship with gambler Nicky Arnstein. Featuring some of the most iconic songs in film and theatre history, including “People” and “Don’t Rain On My Parade”
     
    This bold new production, with music by Jule Styne and lyrics by Bob Merrill, a book by Isobel Lennart from an original story by Miss Lennart, with revisions by Harvey Fierstein, is directed by Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Itch & Spring Awakening on Broadway) and promises to be the must-see musical of 2016. Not one to miss!

    Funny Girl Reviews:
    ★★★★ 'Sheridan Smith, the West End's golden girl is about as funny as any girl has ever been' - The Times

    ★★★★★ 'Smith scores in Michael Mayer's exhilarating embrace of a production' - Independent

