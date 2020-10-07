Showstopper! The Improvised Musical coming to Garrick Theatre from November! Oct 7, 2020 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The must-see phenomenon of Edinburgh Festival for twelve years, a critically acclaimed West End run and an Olivier Award; of course, it’s Showstopper! The Improvised Musical. The Showstoppers have entertained audiences all around the world, trailing a blaze in improvised comedy. After over 1000 performances of for one-night-only shows, they are back and coming to London’s Garrick Theatre for a limited season beginning 16 November 2020!

What is Showstopper! The Improvised Musical about?

The Showstoppers take suggestions each night on what the musical style should be, the setting, the show title and more, meaning that each show is completely unique. Showstopper! The Improvised Musical will be an entirely different show every single night depending on what you want it to be. Shows are guaranteed to impress and are packed with high volumes of drama, dazzling dance routines, terrific lyrics and wonderful melodies and all are made up on the spot!

The Showstoppers during lockdown!

Before theatres completely closed back in March, Showstopper! The Improvised Musical did an improvised livestream of their final performance on stage at the Lyric Theatre. The stream has now been viewed over 112,000 times and since then they have kept their audiences entertained via livestreams. The Showstoppers have created, performed and broadcasted some of the only new musicals during lockdown.

Showstopper! The Improvised Musical tickets on sale now

Tickets for Showstopper! The Improvised Musical at the West End’s Garrick Theatre are on sale now! Every performance from The Showstoppers is a brand-new West End musical hit waiting to happen and you won’t want to miss out.