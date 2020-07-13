Showstopper! The Improvised Musical to present an online socially distanced performance this month! Jul 13, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Hilarious improv troupe The Showstoppers have announced a new, one-off, online live-stream of their West End, Olivier Award-winning show, which will be fully COVID-compliant and available to watch from the comfort of your own living room!

Showstopper! The (Socially Distanced) Improvised Musical to take place 21 July 2020!

On Tuesday, 21 July 2020 at 7.30pm BST the Showstoppers will be presenting Showstopper! The (Socially Distanced!) Improvised Musical online. The company will be using suggestions submitted by fans online to perform a one-hour, live-streamed production directly to your screen worldwide. All cast members will be socially distanced from one another in line with current UK Government advice.

🎟️ Tickets to stream Showstopper! The (Socially Distanced) Improvised Musical cost £7.50 for adults and £5 for concessions (plus additional booking fees).



About the West End hit Showstopper! The Improvised Musical

The popular improv show first began in 2008 when Adam Meggido, Dylan Emery, and Ken Campbell banded together to coach a group of actors who had very little experience in improvisation. Eventually, they fine-tuned their skills to be able to perform an entire hour-long musical, completely improvised, using suggestions from a live audience.

In 2015, Showstopper! The Improvised Musical became the first long-form, improvised show to have a full run at the Apollo Theatre in London's West End. It has also been a frequent production at the Edinburgh Festival, having been running there for 12 years now. It is also widely known for having won an Olivier Award for Best Entertainment and Family Show. The show recently ran at the Lyric Theatre in London before the coronavirus pandemic hit.