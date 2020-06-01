Singin' in the Rain musical at Sadler's Wells rescheduled to summer 2021 Jun 1, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Looks like this year's summer forecast will be without Singin' in the Rain. The highly anticipated musical put on by Sadler's Wells has now been shifted to summer 2021. The producers announced new London dates today. Current ticketholders will be contacted by their point of sale to determine whether they prefer to exchange tickets or receive a refund.

New dates announced for postponed musical Singin' in the Rain at Sadler's Wells

The long-awaited revival of Singin' in the Rain The Musical produced by Sadler's Wells has now been officially rescheduled. The London production will now run from 30 July 2021 until 5 September 2021. Ticketholders to the 2020 production are entitled to receive a full refund or a free exchange to the newly rescheduled performances. Tickets for the 2021 performance dates of Singin' in the Rain are on sale now from £36 and up.

Singin' in the Rain Sadler's Wells cast and creative team

Sadler's Wells' revival production of Singin' in the Rain is headlined by Adam Cooper, who reprises his role as Don Lockwood after portraying the character in the acclaimed 2011 Chichester run. Further casting is to be announced in due course.

The show is directed by Jonathan Church and features choreography by Andrew Wright, designs by Simon Higlett, lighting design by Tim Mitchell, a book by Adolph Green and Betty Comden, and musical numbers by Arthur Freed and Nacio Herb Brown, including such memorable toe-tapping songs as "Good Morning, Moses Supposes", "Make 'em Laugh", and of course, "Singin' in the Rain".

The musical piece follows silent movie star Don Lockwood who has a difficult time competing with the talkies. The original film was released in cinemas back in 1952 before eventually being given the full West End and Broadway treatment in the 1980s.

This popular musical is in the forecast for 2021. Be sure to catch Adam Cooper in his triumphant return to the role of Don Lockwood.