Sister Act 3 currently in talks, says Whoopi Goldberg Oct 12, 2020 The hit 90's film franchise might see a threequel very soon. The third instalment of Sister Act is reportedly now in the negotiating phase, at least according to Whoopi Goldberg. The news comes as the popular American actress will star in a new London production of Sister Act The Musical next summer at the Eventim Apollo.

Whoopi Goldberg and Jennifer Saunders to star in Sister Act in London's West End next summer.

"Act 3" of Sister Act now allegedly in the works

Fans of the Sister Act film series and musical could be in for a special treat in the very near future. A threequel is now said to be in serious talks.

The news broke last week on The Late Late Show with James Corden when Whoopi Goldberg, 64, revealed that the franchise could get back in the habit very soon.

"For a long time, they kept saying no one wanted to see it. And then quite recently, it turns out, that that may not be true. People may want to see it. So we're working diligently to try to figure out how to get the gang together and come back," said Whoopi.

She went on to describe Sister Act as "fun and feel good. And you know, nobody's mad. It's just, listen—bad singing, great singing, okay singing and then nuns. What's better than that?"

Sister Act 3: is it really happening though?

There have been rumours of another Sister Act sequel popping up for ages. The last rumblings of a threequel came back in 2018 when it was reported by Variety that Disney Plus might pick it up with screenwriter Karin Gist (Mixed-ish, Grey's Anatomy) supposedly on board for the project.

A big stage production before a third big-screen outing

However, before anyone can even think about seeing Sister Act 3 in cinemas and movie theatres around the world, Whoopi Goldberg is officially set to hit the stage in summer 2021 for Sister Act The Musical, returning to the role of Deloris Van Cartier.

But if you think it will be the same Deloris, think again! The character will be completely re-worked to better fit the age difference between the Whoopi we know now and the Whoopi from the original two 1990's films. The popular actress, comedian, and co-host of The View will be joined on stage by Jennifer Saunders, who will portray Mother Superior.

Sister Act last-minute tickets for the London 2021 run selling fast!

The West End musical opens at the Eventim Apollo Theatre in Hammersmith on 20 July 2021 and is booking until 29 August 2021. Whoopi Goldberg is expected to appear in the show for all performances except for Thursday matinees when the role of Deloris will be portrayed by Brenda Edwards.