Sister Act musical tickets for new performances on sale Friday 7 February Feb 6, 2020 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali We recently announced that Sister Act The Musical would be opening a week early in order to release new performances. This was due to the overwhelming demand that saw the tickets sell-out before you could finish your vocal warm-ups. The musical will now open on 21 July 2020 instead and the added new performances Sister Act tickets will go on sale tomorrow! There’s no doubt these will be quick to sell-out, so be sure to sign up to our mailing list to be alerted as to exactly when the tickets are released. Don’t miss the chance to see Whoopi Goldberg herself in Sister Act The Musical.

Sister Act The Musical tickets sold out at rapid rates and thankfully the producers have met the high demand that was screaming out for more performances. The summer run will be extended by a week, seeing the musical open on 21 July 2020, where it will run at London’s Eventim Apollo Theatre until 30 August. Of course, no one wants to miss out on seeing the iconic Whoopi Goldberg in Sister Act on stage, and here is your chance to secure your tickets!

The new week of performances will see London Sister Act tickets including all band prices go on sale this Friday 7 February.

Sister Act is a smash-hit film from 1990 that starred Whoopi Goldberg as Deloris Van Cartier. The new musical production has been adapted for the stage and updated the lead character of Deloris so that Whoopi Goldberg can return. Joining her will be BAFTA-winning actress Jennifer Saunders as Mother Superior. This duo already guarantees bundles of laughter as well as being a masterclass of acting. Sister Act will be their first-ever on-stage appearance together and this new week of performances being added gives you the chance to see them before anyone else!

Sister Act The Musical has a book by Cheri and Bill Steinkellner with additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane. The musical is set to a score by the eight-time Academy Award-winning composer Alan Menken. Menken has composed the score and songs for many popular Disney films and iconic musicals such as Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Hercules and Little Shop of Horrors. The lyrics are by Glenn Slater, who often collaborates with Menken. Slater’s perhaps best known for writing lyrics for the likes of The Little Mermaid, Tangled and School of Rock.

