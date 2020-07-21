Menu
Musicals Sister Act
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish
    Wishlist Profile settings Order history Sign out

    Sister Act Tickets at the Eventim Apollo, London

    Sister Act

    Whoopi Goldberg and Jennifer Saunders star in Sister Act

    Important information

    Age restriction

    2+

    Child policy
    Children 14 and under must be accompanied by an adult 18+. Under 2s will not be admitted.
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    21 July - 30 August 2020
    Special notice
    Please note: The role of Deloris Van Cartier will be played by Brenda Edwards for the Thursday matinees. Whoopi Goldberg will star in all other performances.

    Next Available Performances of Sister Act

    TODAY is 18th February 2020

    July 2020 August 2020

    Sister Act news

    Sister Act musical tickets for new performances on sale Friday 7 February 6/2/2020, 12.45pm
    Sister Act musical starring Whoopi Goldberg to open a week earlier with new performances added 31/1/2020, 2pm
    These 10 facts about Sister Act will have you see the light 5/11/2019, 4.10pm
    Spotlight on Whoopi Goldberg: star of new West End Sister Act musical 25/10/2019, 1.50pm

    Tags:

    MusicalComedyFamily FriendlyChildrenClassicsCheap Theatre TicketsTop ShowsHot TicketsContemporaryAmerican ClassicLGBT Gay FriendlyBest family showsBritish Classic

    Sign in to London Theatre Direct

    Close Close this window

    We use cookies