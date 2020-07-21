Whoopi Goldberg and Jennifer Saunders star in Sister Act at London’s Eventim Apollo !

A whole extra week of shows added, now playing 21st July to 30th August!

Whoopi Goldberg, yes Deloris from the iconic 1992 film of the same name, is back as a new and improved Deloris in the West End run of Sister Act. She will be joined by the inimitable Jennifer Saunders as Mother Superior! Sister Act The Musical London tickets are on sale now and this limited run is sure to sell like hotcakes. Following a highly anticipated UK tour, Sister Act is making a final stop in the West End for an extremely limited summer 2020 run of fewer than 50 performances.

*** Please note : Deloris Van Cartier will be portrayed by Brenda Edwards for Thursday matinee performances. Whoopi Goldberg will star in all other performances.



It’s hard to imagine there are people who haven’t seen the hilarious 1992 film or one of the multiple-stage productions that have taken Deloris and her sisters worldwide but let’s recap just in case. Sister Act The Musical, now set in 2020, follows disco diva Deloris Van Cartier, whose world takes a drastic turn when she is witness to a murder.

Taken into witness protection and disguised as a nun, they’re sure no one will find this songster at a convent… or at least they hope so! Under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris makes an unexpected bond with her sisters through music. Whilst she helps them find their voices, she rediscovers her own. Sister Act is as hilarious as it is heart-warming; a fabulous tribute to the beauty of friendship, sisterhood and music.

Sister Act The Musical London cast

The role of Deloris has been specifically reworked for this production to be played by an older actor, and oh happy day, for the London run of the show the one and only Whoopi Goldberg will once more take to the stage in the role that she made famous.

Whoopi Goldberg has played roles in iconic films such as The Color Purple, Sister Act, and Ghost. She is now a host on the popular American chat show The View. Goldberg is one of the few actors who has won at least one of all 4 major American awards, an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

The role of the watchful Mother Superior will be played by Jennifer Saunders. One half of comedy duo French and Saunders and star of the iconic television series and film Absolutely Fabulous Saunders is set to make her West End debut in the spring of 2020 in Blithe Spirit at the Duke of York’s Theatre. Jennifer Saunders’ Sister Act role will be her first starring role in a West End musical, though the star has leant her musical stylings to major motion picture Shrek 2. The pair will be joined by Oliver Award-winning Clive Rowe as Eddie Souther.

The rewritten role of Deloris will be undertaken by Brenda Edwards during the SisterAct UK tour. Brenda had previously auditioned for the show when it first came to the UK but was unsuccessful because of her age. Now that the character has been reimagined, Brenda is a perfect fit to launch this exciting new role in this exciting new production. Her previous theatre credits include Chicago, We Will Rock You and Carousel. Brenda will reprise her role from the UK tour in London during the Thursday matinee performances.

Sister Act creative team

The creative team is already a complete dazzler, with the likes of Whoopi Goldberg and Oscar winner Alan Menken, propping this production up high before it has even begun. Tony, Grammy, Emmy and Academy Award-winner Whoopi Goldberg (Sister Act, The Color Purple) and hugely successful producer Jamie Wilson (On Your Feet!, White Christmas) are producing the reworked musical.

The revamped production featuring original music from the massively acclaimed 8-time Oscar Award-winner Alan Menken (Disney’s Aladdin, Little Shop of Horrors) has songs inspired by Motown with lyrics by Slater. The production has a book by Cheri Steinkellner and Bill Steinkellner, with additional book material by Cartner Beane.

Additional information about the London cast of Sister Act will be available in due course, so keep your eyes on our news page!

Tickets for Sister Act The Musical are on sale and this divine musical comedy is bringing incredible stars together in a show that is sure to be the hit of the season.