Sister Act The Musical is rescheduled to July 2022

Unfortunately, the Sister Act Musical producers Jamie Wilson and Whoopi Goldberg have announced that they won’t be opening at London’s Eventim Apollo this summer. The show is now rescheduled to open in London on 19 July 2022 and play until 28 August 2022.

Sadly, the change of dates means that Whoopi Goldberg will be unable to appear in the role of Deloris Van Cartier. Casting for the role of Deloris Van Cartier and all other roles for the London performances of Sister Act in 2022 will be made soon.

In a statement, Whoopi Goldberg said, “Sister Act is near and dear to my heart and I’m disappointed that I will be unable to perform in this production under the circumstances. However, my producing partners and I will continue to work towards mounting a fantastic production, with an amazing new cast and we look forward to presenting it when it can be done safely for everyone onstage, behind the scenes and in the audience.”

Producer Jamie Wilson said “This new version of Sister Act The Musical has been in development for several years now and both Whoopi and I are committed to launching this celebratory, joyous and life-affirming production with audiences in the UK. We can’t wait for everyone involved in the show to get back to doing what they love. We are now in the process of putting together a star-studded cast and will be able to share this news with you soon. We look forward to us all supporting and celebrating theatre when we return to the stage. It will be worth the wait”.

If you have tickets for Sister Act – The Musical at London’s Eventim Apollo then hold onto them as they will be valid for the newly rescheduled performance dates. We are in the process of moving all ticket holders to the same seats for the equivalent performance by day of the week for the 2022 run. We will contact all ticket holders via email once we have completed all seat moves so if you have tickets for Sister Act the Musical there is nothing you need to do at present.

The email will confirm your booking and provide you with information on how to exchange your tickets to an alternative date, exchange them for an e-voucher or receive a refund. All requests for refunds will be honoured. Please note we will be unable to accept individual requests for refunds until we have contacted you, which we expect will be within the next 48 hours.