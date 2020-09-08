Sleepless: A Musical Romance tickets now on special offer!

Kimberley Walsh and Jay McGuiness lead the fantastic stage production of Sleepless in London. Photo: © Alastair Muir

Sleepless: A Musical Romance re-opens London theatre with a big bang!

Dare to dream? The show is back on in London Theatreland and there's no better production than the long-awaited stage play adaptation of Sleepless in Seattle to get it going!

Sleepless: A Musical Romance main cast in full

The show is headlined by Jay McGuiness (BIG: The Musical) as Sam and Kimberley Walsh as Annie.

They are joined by Daniel Casey as Walter, Jake Sharp as Rob, Tania Mathurin as Becky, and Harriet Thorpe as Eleanor. The role of Sam's son Jonah is shared by Jack Reynolds, Mikey Colville, Theo Collis, and Jobe Hart.

Sleepless: A Musical Romance creative team

Sleepless: A Musical Romance is directed in London by Morgan Young and features costume design by Sue Simmerling, set design by Morgan Large, lighting design by Tim Lutkin, and sound design by Autograph's Terry Jardine and Avgoustos Psillas.

Sleepless: A gorgeous theatrical production in London!

The production recently unveiled production shots for Sleepless: A Musical Romance and it looks absolutely breathtaking!

Have a peep at our photo gallery here to see the original London cast members of Sleepless in action.



The last remaining Sleepless musical romance tickets now on special offer!

This sleeper hit is quickly becoming the talk of London town and you'll want to be right where all the West End action is happening! Ticket prices have now been slashed making the socially distanced show more accessible to audiences now than ever before. The prices were already low enough as it is, but now you can save up to £14 when you buy your tickets for Sleepless: A Musical Romance by 15 September 2020.

Tickets originally priced at £54 are now on sale for £40 (you save 26%) for all Tuesday-Thursday performances. £45 tickets for Friday and Saturday performances are now available with no booking fees whilst £24 and £15 tickets for all remaining performances of the show's run are on sale with no booking fees.

Be sure to bag your Sleepless London musical tickets today to secure your spot before this stupendous production closes on 27 September! This special discount offer will not last and neither will the show's seats as the musical quickly gains momentum!