SOLT and UK Theatre launch new "See It Safely" campaign to improve audience confidence Oct 6, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Producers across the UK are adopting additional measures to ensure audience member safety. Launched by SOLT and UK Theatre, the See It Safely campaign will both figuratively and literally set the stage for a more COVID-secure environment for the months to come, boosting consumer confidence in the process.

New "See It Safely" campaign to bolster confidence for audiences all whilst ensuring we get actors #BackOnStage!

"See It Safely" to pave the way for a more secure theatrical environment!

The campaign will work to ensure audiences feel safe as theatres slowly begin to unlock their doors after lockdown and re-open with new social distancing measures. Backed by SOLT and UK Theatre, "See It Safely" will provide performing arts venues with badges designating them as COVID-compliant. It will also offer advice, training and other support as well as an animated safety video.

How to boost consumer confidence for UK theatregoers

2020 has been a whirlwind for theatre with cancellations, postponements, rescheduled runs, and "re-cancellations." Which is why SOLT and UK Theatre's new initiative will work to promote and push for more secure ticketing principles.

Ticketholders want to book with confidence knowing that if they were to fall ill and or be forced to self-isolate at home that their tickets could be exchanged or credited. The See It Safely campaign is set to deliver not only this, but also the guarantee that audiences will be issued a credit note, voucher, or full refund in the event of a cancellation.

Kenny Wax's comments on "See It Safely" campaign

SOLT President Kenny Wax, who is also the producer for two major West End shows set to re-open soon this autumn (The Play That Goes Wrong and SIX The Musical), stated: "I am delighted that theatre fans have responded so positively and performances are selling extremely well.

"I expect both productions of SIX (the show is also opening in Salford for Christmas) to sell out their entire runs and such positive sales give me confidence to open my other shows including The Play That Goes Wrong at the Duchess Theatre. There is clearly huge pent-up demand for live theatre and it is wonderful to give audiences something to look forward to as we head into the Christmas season."

What Julian Bird had to say about "See It Safely"

Already, over 140 theatres have adopted the "See It Safely" toolkit with chief executive of SOLT and UK Theatre Julian Bird stating: "Going to the theatre is a very organised and civilised affair mainly due to its ticketed nature (it is simple for venues to track+trace exactly who is in the building and when) and well-trained front of house staff are on hand throughout the experience to ensure that everyone is considerate and complies with the safety measures in place.

"One way systems and strict entrance and exit areas make our venues easily adaptable to the implementation of new safety measures, such as temperature checks, contactless payments, face masks and hand sanitizer stations. There is also minimal face to face and social contact as most audiences face forward."

Be sure to see these West End shows safely this autumn!

The West End is rising from the ashes like a phoenix! Be sure to book your tickets to some West End favourites set to re-open this autumn, plus new shows guaranteed to take London by storm in 2020! The stage is your oyster!