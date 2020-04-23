Menu
Musicals Six

Six Tickets at the Arts Theatre, London

Six

DIVORCED, BEHEADED, LIVE! Tickets to the hit West End musical Six are among the hottest in Theatreland!

677 customer reviews

Important information

Child policy
Children under 10 will not be admitted.
Running time
1hr 10min (no interval)
Performance dates
16 January 2019 - 5 September 2021
Content
Recommended for 12+
Special notice
Please note: The stalls have no step-free access. There are 19 stairs down to the stalls.
Access
Open Captioned performance: Friday 3 July 8pm. AUDIO DESCRIBED: Saturday 13 June 4pm. BSL: Saturday 5 September 4pm.

Six Customer Reviews

5 / 5 (677 customer reviews)

Teresa J Harris

23 April

Best Show Ever!!!

Kate webster

11 March

Absolutely amazing Would and have highly recommended

Next Available Performances of Six

TODAY is 28th August 2020

December 2020 January 2021 February 2021 March 2021 April 2021 May 2021 June 2021 July 2021 August 2021 September 2021

Who appears in Six

Brandon Bishop

Cherelle Jay
Gabriel Mokake

Courtney Bowman
Ori Jones

Danielle Steers
MUG Photography

Jarneia Richard-Noel
MUG Photography

Natalie Paris
Faye Thomas

Sophie Isaacs

Six news

West End musical SIX suspends all performances until end of September 1/7/2020, 1pm
Six The Musical FAQ: Your top 15 questions answered 12/5/2020, 4.45pm
(WATCH VIDEO): The Musical Alphabet West End group perform "Ex-Wives" from SIX The Musical 11/5/2020, 11am
SIX musical takes home Visionary Honours Award for Play/Musical of the Year Award 6/5/2020, 10pm

