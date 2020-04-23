SIX musical tickets now available for the triumphant return to the Arts Theatre in London

SIX The Musical has returned to London's Arts Theatre where it played to sell-out audiences last year.

The premise for SIX, the West End musical

From Tudor queens to pop princesses, the six wives of Henry VIII finally take the mic to tell their tale, remixing five hundred years of her-storical heartbreak into a 75-minute celebration of sisterly sass-itude.

Following last year's sell-out pop-concert musical, SIX returns triumphantly to the West End's Arts Theatre powered by an all-female band.

Divorced! Beheaded! Live!

