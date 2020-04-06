SOLT confirms London's West End will remain shut until 31 May Apr 6, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels The Society of London Theatres (SOLT) has confirmed that the West End will remain closed until at least 31 May 2020. The news comes after it was announced last Friday that ATG venues would be shutting their doors until the end of May. If the UK manages to "flatten the curve," or if the COVID-19 situation significantly improves, then it is possible that theatres will re-open across the UK in June, though it is still too early to tell at this stage. Tickets for all shows confirmed to be cancelled will be refunded automatically in due time. However, ticket exchanges are encouraged for those still wishing to attend a show that they've booked on a later date. Ticketholders will be contacted by their point of sale.

SOLT confirms cancellation of all performances leading up to 31 May 2020

SOLT issued a statement today (6 April 2020): "We are now cancelling all performances up until and including 31 May 2020 to help us process existing bookings whilst we wait for further clarity from the government in terms of when we will be able to reopen.

We are so sorry that in these testing and difficult times you are not able to enjoy the show you have booked for and hope the following helps clarify next steps in respect of your tickets.

There is nothing that you need to do if your performance has been cancelled, but we do ask for your patience.

If you have booked directly with the theatre or show website for an affected performance, please be assured that they will contact you directly to arrange an exchange for a later date, a credit note/voucher or a refund. If you have booked via a ticket agent they will also be in contact with you directly.

Theatre box office and ticket agents teams are continuing to work through the very high number of ticket orders affected by the cancellations. An average of 300,000 people a week attend West End theatres, so this a huge task. The situation is exacerbated by the fact that all our teams are now working remotely in response to government restrictions, many with reduced numbers of staff due to the virus, and this will be adding to the time it will take us to process your order.

We are processing in strict date order of performance, so you are likely to be contacted after the date you were due to go to the theatre. However, we want to reassure you that you will be contacted, and your order will be processed, but please do bear with us.

We’d like to thank everyone who has been patient and kind in dealing with their ticket providers so far and we are sorry that we cannot process your order as quickly as we would like.

Please do not contact your credit card company as that will slow the process down and put an additional burden on our box office and ticket agent teams.

In order for us to serve our audiences the best we can, please do not get in touch with your point of sale if you have booked for performances after 31 May. Please be reassured that if we have to cancel future performances you will be directly contacted by your theatre or ticket provider. Our producers continue to plan for all eventualities dependent on the individual needs of their shows and we will provide further updates on specific shows as and when they become available.

We look forward to welcoming you back into our theatres as soon as we are allowed to resume performances. In the meantime stay safe and healthy."