    ATG venues suspend performances until 31 May due to COVID-19

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    The UK's Ambassador Theatre Group (ATG) have announced that performances for all of its venues' shows will be suspended until Sunday, 31 May 2020 to help further contain the spread of the coronavirus. Shows affected include The Lion King, 9 to 5 The MusicalPretty WomanThe Woman In BlackCome From Away, and Wicked.

    Ticketholders will be contacted by their point of sale and are encouraged to exchange their tickets for another available date. If you booked your tickets through London Theatre Direct and do not hear from us within the next few weeks, feel free to contact us by filling out this contact form here and we will be happy to exchange your tickets for a new date.

    Wicked is one show that will affected by the new suspension. Tickets can be exchanged for a later performance.

    ATG announces suspension of all performances up to 31 May 2020

    It was previously announced that most, if not all shows, in the West End have been suspended until 26 April 2020. Due to the rapid spread of the virus SARS-CoV-2, this has now been extended.

    ATG issued a statement: "Due to the on-going COVID-19 crisis, we are sorry to inform you that all performances at Ambassador Theatre Group venues across the UK have been suspended until Sunday, 31 May and would like to apologise for any inconvenience this will cause."

    How to exchange your tickets with LTD for a later date due to COVID-19 suspensions?

    The main shows affected by this new suspension include Wicked, Pretty Woman, The Lion King, The Woman In Black, and Come From Away.

    London Theatre Direct will be contacting all affected customers within the coming weeks to help you exchange to a new performance date of your choice. Please understand that we are processing an unusually large number of customer service requests and our team is working diligently to answer all enquiries in the order that they were received.

    For all other enquiries, don't hesitate to fill out our LTD contact form here.

