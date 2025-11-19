Spotlight on Simon Lipkin

He even appeared on Amber Davies ’ Call to Stage podcast, crediting Sylvia Young ’s confidence in him as having a huge impact on his career and expressing gratitude for the belief she saw in his talent.

With a career spanning stage, television, and film, Lipkin is known for his wide-ranging talents in musical theatre, comedy, and performance. Born on 9 January 1986 in Gants Hill, East London, Simon Lipkin trained from a young age, attending Ilford Jewish Primary School, Bancroft's School, the Sylvia Young Theatre School, and graduating from the Arts Educational School (ArtsEd) in 2005 with a degree in musical theatre.

Simon Lipkin is a versatile English actor and musical theatre star, celebrated for his energetic performances across the West End and UK stage. Known for his charisma, comic timing, and strong vocal skills, Lipkin has earned recognition from audiences and critics alike, most recently with a prestigious Olivier Award nomination.

Where have I seen him before?

Lipkin has been a standout presence in the West End for years. He played Nicky/Trekkie in the original London cast of Avenue Q at the Noël Coward Theatre and Lonny in Rock of Ages. He brought his energetic comic flair to Guys and Dolls at the Phoenix Theatre, starring opposite Rebel Wilson as Miss Adelaide, and delighted audiences as Buddy in Elf the Musical at the Dominion Theatre. His other credits include Nativity The Musical, Spamalot, Assassins, The Lorax, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, and The Wind in the Willows.

Olivier Award Nomination and Recent Highlights

2025 saw Lipkin receive an Olivier Award nomination for Best Actor in a Musical for his portrayal of Fagin in Cameron Mackintosh’s revival of Oliver!. He was also invited to perform “Reviewing The Situation” from the show at the Olivier Awards ceremony, highlighting his acclaimed performance. Since 2024, he has starred as Fagin in Oliver! in a co-production between Chichester Festival Theatre and the West End at the Gielgud Theatre, further cementing his reputation as a leading West End performer.

Screen Work

Beyond the stage, Lipkin has appeared in television and film, including The Beaker Girls (CBBC), Unforgotten (ITV), Silent Witness (BBC), and films such as Nativity Rocks! and Christmas on Mistletoe Farm. He also lent his voice to The Amazing World of Gumball and had a small role in Doctor Who.

Stagey Romance

Simon Lipkin is married to actress Georgina Castle, who shared the stage with him in Elf the Musical and is known for her role as Regina George in Mean Girls. The couple married in September 2025.

What’s next for Simon Lipkin?

Simon Lipkin continues to captivate audiences with his blend of musical theatre expertise, stage presence, and infectious energy, making him one of the West End’s most dynamic performers.

He even made our dream casting list for Beetlejuice the Musical, but he’s clearly thriving in the role of Fagin in Oliver!, which has recently been extended to 4 October 2026.