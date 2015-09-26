Stomp Extends Booking Period At Ambassadors Theatre Sep 26, 2015 | By Posted on| By Jacob Porteous STOMP at London’s Ambassadors Theatre has extended its booking period until 8 January 2017. The show, which on Sunday 27 September celebrates eight years at the Ambassadors Theatre, where it has broken all previous box office records, will be celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2016.

Stomp, created by Luke Cresswell and Steve McNicholas, was first performed in 1991 in Edinburgh. The show played Sadler’s Wells Theatre in 1994 and won the Olivier Award for Best Choreography, before opening in New York, where it is now celebrating its 21st birthday. The European company was created in 1997 and began its London run at the Vaudeville Theatre in 2002, transferring to the Ambassadors Theatre in 2007.

One of Britain’s greatest exports, Stomp has toured the globe for 22 years, playing over 20 thousand performances to more than 12 million people in 53 countries on 6 continents. There are currently four Stomp companies performing worldwide: one on tour in North America, another throughout Europe and the rest of the world, one in New York, and one in London.

In its 13 years in London’s West End, Stomp has consumed over 10,000 boxes of matches, over 13,500 brooms, almost 9,000 bin lids, over 18,000 drumsticks, over 8,000 wooden poles, over 35,000 newspapers, over 6,500kg of sand, almost 260,000 litres of water and 676 gallons of floor paint. The cast of Stomp has performed ‘Cecilia’ with Paul Simon and Jimmy Fallon and the production is a firm celebrity favourite, with audience members having included Jodi Foster, Oprah Winfrey, Bob Dylan, Sir Ben Kingsley, Phil Collins and Stephen Fry.

Stomp performed live at the 1996 Academy Awards (the Oscars) to an estimated audience of almost 1 billion worldwide. The largest assembly of Stomp performers ever (40 performers from 12 different countries) was brought together for a specially choreographed appearance at the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games.

The cast of Stomp in London currently includes Rhona Ashwood, Adam Buckley, Nigel Clarke, Simone Clarke, Hugo Cortes, Paul Gunter, Helene Jank, James Lane, Laetitia Lawrence, Serena Morgan, Paul Bend, Rob Shaw, Meloné M’Kenzy, Andrew Patrick, Alua Pellegrini do Nascimento, Charley Ruane, Jasper Valentine, Simeon Weedall and Richard Young.

Stomp is presented in London by Yes/No Productions and Glynis Henderson Productions Limited.