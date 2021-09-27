The 74th Annual Tony Award Winners Round-up

Posted on 27 September 2021

The Tony Awards is one of the biggest nights in theatre every year. It is presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, and is televised on US television. Last night the winners were announced, and coming out on top was Moulin Rouge (which transfers to the West End this November) winning 10 awards.

The UK also had its fair share of wins at this year’s awards. Notably, the Old Vic’s A Christmas Carol and Matthew Lopez’s The Inheritance which transferred from London’s Young Vic to the West End and then onto Broadway won a fair sweep. Also winning an award is Adrienne Warren who originated the role of Tina Turner in the West End production of TINA: The Tina Turner Musical. Special mention to Jamie Lloyd’s Betrayal, transferring from the West End to Broadway, that was nominated in several categories.

Read below for the full list of 2021 Tony Award Winners.