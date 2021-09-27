LondonTheatreDirect.com Home
The 74th Annual Tony Award Winners Round-up

Posted on 27 September 2021

The Tony Awards is one of the biggest nights in theatre every year. It is presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, and is televised on US television. Last night the winners were announced, and coming out on top was Moulin Rouge (which transfers to the West End this November) winning 10 awards.

The UK also had its fair share of wins at this year’s awards. Notably, the Old Vic’s A Christmas Carol and Matthew Lopez’s The Inheritance which transferred from London’s Young Vic to the West End and then onto Broadway won a fair sweep. Also winning an award is Adrienne Warren who originated the role of Tina Turner in the West End production of TINA: The Tina Turner Musical. Special mention to Jamie Lloyd’s Betrayal, transferring from the West End to Broadway, that was nominated in several categories.

Read below for the full list of 2021 Tony Award Winners.

The 74th Annual Tony Award Winners

Best Musical  

Moulin Rouge!

Best Play

The Inheritance

Best Revival of a Play

A Soldier’s Play

Best Book of a Musical

Jagged Little Pill, Diablo Cody

Best Score

A Christmas Carol, Christopher Nightingale

Best Direction of a Play

Stephen DaldryThe Inheritance

Best Direction of a Musical

Alex TimbersMoulin Rouge!

Best Choreography

Sonya TayehMoulin Rouge!

Best Orchestrations

Katie Kresek, Charlie Rosen, Matt Stine, and Justin LevineMoulin Rouge!

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Rob HowellA Christmas Carol

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Derek McLaneMoulin Rouge!

Best Costume Design of a Play

Rob HowellA Christmas Carol

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Catherine ZuberMoulin Rouge!

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Hugh VanstoneA Christmas Carol

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Justin TownsendMoulin Rouge!

Best Sound Design of a Play

Simon BakerA Christmas Carol

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Peter HylenskiMoulin Rouge!

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Mary-Louise ParkerThe Sound Inside

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Andrew BurnapThe Inheritance

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Adrienne Warren, TINA: The Tina Turner Musical

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Aaron TveitMoulin Rouge!

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

David Alan GrierA Soldier's Play

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Lois SmithThe Inheritance

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Danny BursteinMoulin Rouge!

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Lauren PattenJagged Little Pill

Jade Ali

By Jade Ali

A love for theatre stemmed from my love of literature and music, but the West End on my doorstep opened up a whole new appreciation and passion for all things stage-y