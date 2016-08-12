The Bodyguard: "Beverley Knight... is world class in her performance" Aug 12, 2016 | By Posted on| By Sophie Perry An adaptation of Dinelaris’ 1992 film, The Bodyguard initially showed in 2012. Catch it again now for its second run, this time at The Dominion Theatre, where it shows until January 2017. Packed with songs that will make you want to dance, and a tumultuous and heartbreaking storyline with times of terrifying tension, this musical is definitely one for drama lovers. Even having watched the film, the show still offers some surprises.

This is a unique show, and it becomes very evident that it is based on a Hollywood hit. At times, it feels almost too much like watching a film - unlike other West End shows, this one doesn’t necessarily pull you into the action and make you a feel a part of the magic. This might have something to do with the stage being so realistic, looking exactly like a Hollywood star’s real home, you could believe you were watching the action on a TV.

One point where The Bodyguard definitely does pull you into the action though, is during each and every musical number. Beverley Knight as Rachel Marron is world class in her performance, giving amazing renditions of classic hits accompanied by incredible choreography.

My personal favourite is the unsung hero of the sister, Nikki Marron, played by Rachel John, who not only wins the audience’s affections but demonstrates her incredible talent during her solos, including ‘Saving All My Love’.

Knight saves her very best hit for the finale, her performance at an Academy Awards Ceremony. The song, stage transition and showmanship here earned an incredible standing ovation from the audience, after which everyone got clapping and dancing in the aisles.

The Bodyguard at the Dominion Theatre is a show which will make you laugh, cry and cheer, a big twist on the classic depiction of a West End musical.