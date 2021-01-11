The Book of Mormon tickets are back on sale now! Jan 11, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Here’s some good theatre news! Tickets for The Book of Mormon have just gone back on sale for its return this summer. We’ve been missing live theatre a lot and what a relief it will be to return to the West End and visit one of the funniest shows in town! Support theatre and prepare for the curtains to rise again next year. Book your The Book of Mormon tickets now!

The award-winning musical is an absolute sensation both on Broadway and in the West End. Its one of the hottest shows in town and tickets are always hard to come by, so be sure to snap yours up and book in advance!

What is The Book of Mormon about?

The musical follows the story of Elder Price and Elder Cunningham, two young Mormon missionaries, preaching to the locals in a small town in Uganda, in order to spread the word of the Latter Day Saints. The pair realise just how daunting their task is when they discover the villagers are more concerned with the AIDS epidemic, oppression, and starvation.

The Book of Mormon acclaim and awards

The box office sensation The Book of Mormon comes from the South Park writers, Trey Parker and Matt Stone. The musical has received incredible acclaim and awards, both for its stage production and the Broadway Original Cast Recording which proceeded in 2011. It was the fastest-selling Broadway album on iTunes, getting into the Top 5 of the Billboard 200 charts. 2011 also saw the stage production receive multiple Tony Awards.

Once the musical came to the West End in 2013, it bagged itself an Evening Standard Award and later four Olivier Awards. The Book of Mormon remains one of the most popular and sought-after shows in the West End.

