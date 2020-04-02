The Kiln Theatre cancels premiere of A Museum in Baghdad Apr 2, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels London's Kiln Theatre has been forced to make the difficult decision to cancel its upcoming new production of A Museum in Baghdad due to COVID-19. It is unclear at this time whether Hannah Khalil's play produced by Royal Shakespeare Company will run at the venue at a later date. All ticketholders will be contacted by their point-of-sale for refunds.

The Kiln Theatre has expressed its support and solidarity on Twitter.

The Kiln Theatre and RSC cancel A Museum in Baghdad play

A statement by the venue was released: "Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and the implications for all theatres, Kiln Theatre and the Royal Shakespeare Company regret that it has become necessary to cancel the London run of Hannah Khalil's A Museum in Baghdad which was scheduled to take place 22 April - 23 May 2020."

The Kiln Theatre and Cinema are now closed indefinitely until further notice. Recently the Kiln Theatre issued a series of tweets showing their support for other non-commercial venues, including the Theatre Royal Stratford East, Unicorn Theatre, Young Vic, Yard Theatre, and more.