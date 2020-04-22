Menu
Plays A Museum in Baghdad
    A Museum in Baghdad Tickets at the The Kiln Theatre (formerly The Tricycle Theatre), London

    A Museum in Baghdad

    In collaboration with the Royal Shakespeare Company, A Museum in Baghdad comes to London's Kiln Theatre

    This production is recommended for ages 14+
    22 April 2020 – 23 May 2020
    There will be an Audio Described performance Tuesday 19 May preceded by a touch tour at 6pm and a Captioned performance Thursday 21 May.

    New play 'A Museum in Baghdad' on Iraqi nationhood to run at The Kiln 19/11/2019, 10.40am

