Important Notice

COVID-19 and Customer Service update

"The Show Must Go On!" merch reaches new milestone with £250,000 raised for charity

Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

The Theatre Support Fund has reached a new fundraising milestone. Their "The Show Must Go On!" merchandise, which includes t-shirts, tote bags, coffee mugs, badges, notebooks, and a newly unveiled face mask, has managed to raise £250,000 for arts charities in support of artists during the coronavirus crisis.

"The Show Must Go On!" merch reaches new milestone with £250,000 raised for charity
The Theatre Support Fund continues to make a big difference. Keep supporting their fundraiser to help artists in need!

The Theatre Support Fund's "The Show Must Go On!" fundraiser continues to raise money

"The Show Must Go On!" merchandise has now raised a total of more than a quarter of a million pounds for Acting For Others and the Fleabag Support Fund, it has been announced.

Featuring branding of 16 top West End shows, the initiative is selling a whole bundle of goodies randing from t-shirts, face masks, mugs, and more for theatre enthusiasts to purchase and save the arts. So far, The Theatre Support Fund Team have processed and shipped over 20,000 orders to 63 countries around the globe.

Ensure that the show can go on by buying some cool merch!

On the success of their fundraiser, creators Chris Marcus and Damien Stanton stated: "We are incredibly overwhelmed with the generosity and support people have given to the theatre industry and with the government announcing arts funding last week, it is all moving in a very positive direction. However, there are still individuals out there that need our help and we will continue to unite and work together to raise monies for these charities to help all of those that have been affected from the pandemic until the theatre industry is up and running again."

The Figurehead for The Fleabag Fund, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, said: "These shirts must go on! A massive thank you to Theatre Support Fund for supporting Fleabag Support Fund and other wonderful charities with this incredible range of merchandise."

Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

Ephram is a jack of all trades and enjoys attending theatre, classical music concerts and the opera.

Related news

The UK Government Issue Safety Guidelines for Staging Performances

Posted on | By Jade Ali |

The government have issued guidance on how to stage safe performances, after announcing yesterday that outdoor perfor... Read more

Stream exclusive "Hamilton: History Has Its Eyes On You" conversation on Disney+

Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

One week after premiering the filmed Broadway performance of Hamilton, The Walt Disney Company have now digitally rel... Read more

Wicked - event list

Wicked extends run in London's West End to November 2021

Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

The wonderful London production of Wicked has announced that the show will be dancing through life until late 2021, t... Read more

Follow us for instant updates and special offers

Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

We use cookies