"The Show Must Go On!" merch reaches new milestone with £250,000 raised for charity

The Theatre Support Fund continues to make a big difference. Keep supporting their fundraiser to help artists in need!

The Theatre Support Fund's "The Show Must Go On!" fundraiser continues to raise money

"The Show Must Go On!" merchandise has now raised a total of more than a quarter of a million pounds for Acting For Others and the Fleabag Support Fund, it has been announced.

Featuring branding of 16 top West End shows, the initiative is selling a whole bundle of goodies randing from t-shirts, face masks, mugs, and more for theatre enthusiasts to purchase and save the arts. So far, The Theatre Support Fund Team have processed and shipped over 20,000 orders to 63 countries around the globe.

Ensure that the show can go on by buying some cool merch!

On the success of their fundraiser, creators Chris Marcus and Damien Stanton stated: "We are incredibly overwhelmed with the generosity and support people have given to the theatre industry and with the government announcing arts funding last week, it is all moving in a very positive direction. However, there are still individuals out there that need our help and we will continue to unite and work together to raise monies for these charities to help all of those that have been affected from the pandemic until the theatre industry is up and running again."

The Figurehead for The Fleabag Fund, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, said: "These shirts must go on! A massive thank you to Theatre Support Fund for supporting Fleabag Support Fund and other wonderful charities with this incredible range of merchandise."