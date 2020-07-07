New "The Show Must Go On!" face mask available for sale Jul 7, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Support the arts in style while practising good social distancing. After enjoying overwhelming success with their t-shirt, The Theatre Support Fund have designed a new face mask, which is now available for purchase directly from their website. All proceeds from face mask sales will be split between the Fleabag Support Fund and Acting For Others.

"The Show Must Go On!" face masks now available for purchase!

Created in response to the coronavirus pandemic, The Theatre Support Fund and "The Show Must Go On!" merchandise are raising money to save the arts. All profits from their t-shirts, face masks, and other merch will be donated to Acting For Others and the Fleabag Support Fund, which provide much-needed financial aid to people working in the theatre industry who are experiencing financial hardship.

Although Sam Mendes' Theatre Artists Fund and the Government's £1.57 billion culture stimulus package have been announced, the Theatre Artists Fund will only be handing out £1,000 grants to theatre workers whilst freelancers will not directly benefit from the Government's new scheme. Thus, in moving forward, it is still important to support theatre workers in need via other charities and schemes.

About "The Show Must Go On!" design and merch

In addition to the NHS COVID-19 Urgent Appeal, The Theatre Support Fund team have now designed a face covering to add to their growing list of merchandise, which includes a t-shirt, mug, badge, tote bag, and notebook.

The same design use for the face mask is an amalgamation of the world-famous branding of 16 of the biggest West End musicals, including & Juliet, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Everyone’s Talking About Jamie, Hamilton, Les Miserables, Mamma Mia!, Mary Poppins, Matilda The Musical, SIX The Musical, The Book of Mormon, The Lion King, The Phantom of the Opera, The Prince of Egypt, TINA The Tina Turner Musical, and Wicked.

Face masks with "The Show Must Go On!" design available at just £9.50!

All "The Show Must Go On!" merchandise is available for purchase, including the new face masks that cost just £9.50. Every little bit helps. Support theatre today and get your merch here.