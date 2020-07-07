Important Notice

COVID-19 and Customer Service update

New "The Show Must Go On!" face mask available for sale

Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

Support the arts in style while practising good social distancing. After enjoying overwhelming success with their t-shirt, The Theatre Support Fund have designed a new face mask, which is now available for purchase directly from their website. All proceeds from face mask sales will be split between the Fleabag Support Fund and Acting For Others

New "The Show Must Go On!" face mask available for sale

"The Show Must Go On!" face masks now available for purchase!

Created in response to the coronavirus pandemic, The Theatre Support Fund and "The Show Must Go On!" merchandise are raising money to save the arts. All profits from their t-shirts, face masks, and other merch will be donated to Acting For Others and the Fleabag Support Fund, which provide much-needed financial aid to people working in the theatre industry who are experiencing financial hardship.

Although Sam Mendes' Theatre Artists Fund and the Government's £1.57 billion culture stimulus package have been announced, the Theatre Artists Fund will only be handing out £1,000 grants to theatre workers whilst freelancers will not directly benefit from the Government's new scheme. Thus, in moving forward, it is still important to support theatre workers in need via other charities and schemes.

About "The Show Must Go On!" design and merch

In addition to the NHS COVID-19 Urgent Appeal, The Theatre Support Fund team have now designed a face covering to add to their growing list of merchandise, which includes a t-shirt, mug, badge, tote bag, and notebook.

The same design use for the face mask is an amalgamation of the world-famous branding of 16 of the biggest West End musicals, including & JulietCome From AwayDear Evan HansenEveryone’s Talking About JamieHamiltonLes MiserablesMamma Mia!Mary PoppinsMatilda The MusicalSIX The MusicalThe Book of MormonThe Lion KingThe Phantom of the OperaThe Prince of Egypt, TINA The Tina Turner Musical, and Wicked.

Face masks with "The Show Must Go On!" design available at just £9.50!

All "The Show Must Go On!" merchandise is available for purchase, including the new face masks that cost just £9.50. Every little bit helps. Support theatre today and get your merch here.

📰 Keep checking the LTD News Centre for all the latest West End and UK theatre information, news, blogs, reviews, and more!
Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

Ephram is a jack of all trades and enjoys attending theatre, classical music concerts and the opera.

Related news

Socially distanced protests meant to criticise the UK Government's approach towards the art sector postponed

Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

Originally scheduled to take place on 11 July, the planned demonstration will now be put on hold in light of the UK G... Read more

(Transcript) Oliver Dowden goes on BBC Radio Four's Today programme to talk about Government's arts support package and the panto season

Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

It has been reported earlier today that Oliver Dowden has cast doubt on whether the 2020 Christmas pantomime season c... Read more

50th anniversary of Godspell to be marked by online charity concert starring Darren Day, Ruthie Henshall and more

Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

It has been announced that Ruthie Henshall (Chicago) and Darren Day (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamco... Read more

Follow us for instant updates and special offers

Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

We use cookies