The Time Traveller’s Wife The Musical to have UK premiere Mar 5, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali It has just been announced that the best-selling novel and film The Time Traveller’s Wife is being adapted into a new musical and it is set to have a UK premiere in late 2021/early 2022. The musical will have original music and lyrics by multi-award-winning composers Joss Stone and Dave Stewart, and a book by award-winning playwright Lauren Gunderson.

The Time Traveller's Wife Musical with music and lyrics by Joss Stone and Dave Stewart

The Time Traveller’s Wife Musical is coming to the UK

The Time Traveller’s Wife: The Musical will deliver a heart-breaking and soaring original musical score by multi–Grammy Award-winning composers Joss Stone and Dave Stewart combined with one of the most beloved novels of the last 50 years.

The brand-new musical is set to have a premiere in the UK in late 2021/early 2022. The production will feature an award-winning creative team that will take this incredible, beloved story and bring it to life, live on stage.

What is The Time Traveller’s Wife about?

Henry and Clare have a love story like no other. It has all the normal criteria: they meet, flirt, fight, love, marry... but all out of order. Henry is often and uncontrollably ripped out of time, because of a rare condition where his genetic clock periodically resets, pulling him into his past or future. He vanishes without warning and without knowledge of where he’ll end up. All he knows is that he’ll always return to Clare, whether she's 5 years old playing in a field or 85.

Who is the Creative Team behind The Time Traveller’s Wife Musical?

The Time Traveller’s Wife is a best-selling novel by Audrey Niffenegger and a New Line Cinema film with screenplay by Bruce Joel Rubin. The musical will have a book by Lauren Gunderson, who is one of the most produced playwrights in the US since 2015. It will feature original music and lyrics by multi-award-winners Joss Stone and Dave Stewart (of Eurythmics fame) and have additional lyrics by Kait Kerrigan. The production will be directed by Bill Buckhurst (Sweeney Todd, West End), with musical supervision & arrangement by Nick Finlow and illusions by Chris Fisher (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child). Casting is by Stuart Burt CDG. It will be produced by Colin Ingram (Back to the Future The Musical) for InTheatre Productions, by special arrangement with Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures.

London tickets for The Time Traveller’s Wife Musical?

Further news and tickets for The Time Traveller’s Wife The Musical will be announced/released in due course. The UK premiere is expected to come later this year/the beginning of next. Be sure to keep an eye on our news page for more theatre updates and announcements.