TINA The Tina Turner Musical plans to reopen 3 June 2021! Feb 5, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali TINA: The Tina Turner Musical has confirmed that it plans to reopen from 3 June 2021 with a new performance schedule; subject to government rules and guidelines. The musical plans to return to the West End’s Aldwych Theatre with an altered performance schedule that will see a phased return on how many shows play per week for the first 8 weeks. Tickets for TINA: The Tina Turner Musical are now back on sale for its newly announced schedule!

The beloved West End’s TINA: The Tina Turner Musical has announced a return date to London’s Aldwych Theatre and a new performance schedule. The show plans to open 3 June, subject to government permission, with a performance schedule phased return. London TINA: The Tina Turner Musical tickets are back on sale now.

TINA The Tina Turner Musical story

The musical is based on the life of Tina Turner. Born Anna Mae Bullock and raised in Nutbush, Tennessee, the journey starts at her humble beginnings and goes on to see Tina rise to fame as the Queen of Rock n Roll. The musical follows the highs and lows of both Tina’s career and personal life and features all the songs you know and love.

What Tina Turner songs are in TINA The Musical?

Tina Turner has won 11 Grammy Awards, has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and has sold more concert tickets than any other solo artist. In the 1960s she made her name, alongside then-husband Ike Turner, and became well-known for hits such as ‘A Fool in Love’, ‘River Deep – Mountain High’ and ‘Proud Mary’. Some of her other most popular songs include ‘Let’s Stay Together’, ‘What’s Love Got to Do with It?’, ‘I Don’t Wanna Fight’, and ‘Goldeneye’.

London TINA The Musical Creative Team

TINA The Tina Turner Musical is directed by Phyllida Lloyd and was written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kess Prins. The musical features choreography by Anthony Van Laast, set and costume design by Mark Thompson, musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting design by Bruno Poet, sound design by Nevin Steinberg and orchestrations by Ethan Popp.

West End TINA The Tina Turner Musical tickets are on sale now!

