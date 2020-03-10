Tom Stoppard's new play Leopoldstadt to be broadcast in cinemas this summer Mar 10, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Leopoldstadt will be screened in cinemas by National Theatre Live on 25 June 2020, it has been announced. The new Jewish play by Tom Stoppard is currently showing at Wyndham's Theatre in London until 13 June 2020.

The play chronicles the rise and fall of the Viennese Jewish quarter of Leopoldstadt from the turn of the 20th century to the inhumanity of the Third Reich and the Holocaust. It is now playing at London's Wyndham's Theatre through to the summer.

Leopoldstadt full cast and creative team

The 41-strong cast stars adults (from A-Z) Aaron Neil, Adrian Scarborough, Alexander Newland, Alexis Zegerman, Avye Leventis, Caroline Gruber, Clara Francis, Dorothea Myer-Bennett, Ed Stoppard, Eleanor Wyld, Faye Castelow, Felicity Davidson, Griffin Stevens, Ilan Galkoff, Jake Neads, Jenna Augen, Joe Coen, Luke Thallon, Mark Edel-Hunt, Natalie Law, Noof McEwan, Rhys Bailey, Sadie Shimmi, Sam Hoare, Sebastian Armesto, and Yasmin Paige.

The children's cast stars (from A-Z) Beatrice Rapstone, Chloe Raphael, Daniel Lawson, Jack Meredith, Jarlan Bogolubov, Joshua Schneider, Libby Lewis, Louis Levy, Maya Larholm, Montague Rapstone, Olivia Festinger, Ramsay Robertson, Tamar Laniado, Toby Cohen, and Zachary Cohen.

Leopoldstadt marks the sixth collaboration between Tom Stoppard and Sonia Friedman Productions and reunites the trio of Stoppard, Friedman, and director Patrick Marber, who last collaborated on 2017's Travesties. The play features casting by Amy Ball, children's casting by Verity Naughton, costume design by Brigitte Reiffenstuel, design by Richard Hudson, lighting design by Neil Austin, movement direction by EJ Boyle, and sound design and original music by Adam Cork.

