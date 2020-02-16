Menu
Plays Leopoldstadt
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish
    Wishlist Profile settings Order history Sign out

    Leopoldstadt Tickets at the Wyndham's Theatre, London

    Leopoldstadt

    Get your tickets for the World Premiere of Tom Stoppard's Leopoldstadt!

    43 customer reviews

    Important information

    Child policy
    To be confirmed.
    Running time
    2 hours 35 minutes (including interval)
    Performance dates
    25 January - 13 June 2020
    Access
    A captioned performance will be held on Tuesday, 17 March 2020. An audio-described performance will be held on Tuesday, 24 March 2020.

    Leopoldstadt Customer Reviews

    4 / 5 (43 customer reviews)

    Robin Goodfellow

    1 day ago

    A very well written and constructed piece of theatre with an excellent cast. The content is well researched and makes for a sincere and solid production which is well directed and performed. It demands full concentration to follow the storyline and it's not light entertainemt or an easy watch. It's a potential classic play that thoroughly deserves to be presented in central London.

    Mrs KL Shirley

    1 day ago

    Unfortunately the hearing loop I was given cut out towards the beginning of the second act, and as I was sitting in the balcony I was unable to attract the attention of an usherette to get a replacement, so I didn't hear most of the play.

    Next Available Performances of Leopoldstadt

    TODAY is 18th February 2020

    March 2020 April 2020 May 2020 June 2020

    Leopoldstadt news

    First Look: Leopoldstadt production shots 12/2/2020, 12.25pm
    First Look: Leopoldstadt at Wyndham's Theatre 15/1/2020, 1.30pm
    Full cast announced for UK premiere of Leopoldstadt 20/11/2019, 11.30am
    Additional cast member information for Leopoldstadt 25/10/2019, 12pm

    Tags:

    Play - DramaPremiereHot TicketsDramaContemporaryBest Of BritishMatinee ThursdaysMatinee SaturdayWest End FavouritesDelfont Mackintosh TheatresSonia Friedman Productions

    Sign in to London Theatre Direct

    Close Close this window

    We use cookies