Top Trumps to release a new Musicals deck

It’s Christmas, my family are dishing out the board games, and, unless every piece of pie in Trivial Pursuit board game is Entertainment - specifically, musical theatre, then I know I may as well skulk back to the buffet table. Because if I stay or go, I’m having a turkey. Imagine my delight then, when I find out that 1. Top Trumps is still going and 2. They’re releasing a Musicals edition of the game!

Making its debut on Amazon on the 20th October, Top Trumps Musicals, celebrates the biggest shows ever to grace the boards.

The deck lets fans pit their favourites against each other across five categories - Debut Year, Tony Awards, Popularity, Number of Performances, and the all-important Top Trumps Rating.