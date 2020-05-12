Important Notice

COVID-19 and Customer Service update

    (WATCH VIDEO) Back to the Future musical cast reunite for lockdown performance of "The Power of Love"

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    The UK production of Back to the Future  which enjoyed a critically acclaimed world premiere in early March of this year at the Manchester Opera House — has recorded a special home video performance of Huey Lewis' "Power of Love" to celebrate the cast reuniting for American actor Josh Gad's #ReunitedApart YouTube series. Check out the video in full below.

    Back to the Future run cut short due to the coronavirus crisis

    The world premiere run of Back to the Future was prematurely suspended due to the COVID-19 lockdown. While the restrictions on mass gatherings have yet to be loosened up, that hasn't prevented the cast of Back to the Future from letting loose themselves and getting into the groove!

    Here's to hoping the show will be back in Manchester and the UK in the future! 🍷🍸🍹 Keep following us on our news pages for all the latest West End and UK theatre coronavirus news.


    About Back to the Future The Musical

    Based on the 1985 cult classic film of the same, the Back to the Future musical features all your favourite characters from Marty McFly to Dr Emmett Brown and stays true to the original source material whilst placing it in a new, astonishing context. In her review of the world premiere of Back to the Future The Musical for London Theatre Direct, Jade Ali called it "the perfect ode to such a beloved part of pop culture," going on to praise Hugh Coles for his show-stopping performance as the iconic George McFly.

    Back to the Future UK musical cast

    The cast was led by Roger Bart as Doctor Emmett Brown and Olly Dobson as Marty McFly, roles made famous by Christopher Lloyd and Michael J Fox respectively. Bart, Dobson, and Coles were joined onstage by Rosanna Hyland as Lorraine Baines, Cedric Neal as Goldie Wilson / Marvin Berry, Courtney-Mae Briggs as Jennifer Parker, Aidan Cutler as Biff Tannen, Mark Oxtoby as Strickland, Will Haswell as Dave McFly, and Emma Lloyd as Linda McFly.

    Back to the Future UK musical creative team

    The musical adaptation of Back to the Future The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner John Rando. It features a book by Bob Gale and brand-new music and lyrics by Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard, complete with additional songs from the film. including "The Power of Love" and "Johnny B Goode."

    Also on the creative team for Back to the Future UK are set and costume designer Tim Hatley, choreographer Chris Bailey, lighting designers Hugh Vanstone and Tim Lutkin, musical supervisor and vocal arranger Nick Finlow, illusions designer Chris Fisher, video designer Finn Ross, sound designer Gareth Owen, orchestrators Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, musical director Jim Henson, dance arranger David Chase, and fight director Maurice Chan.

    "The Power of Love" Back to the Future lyrics

    The power of love is a curious thing
    Make a one man weep, make another man sing
    Change a hawk to a little white dove
    More than a feeling, that's the power of love

    Tougher than diamonds, rich like cream
    Stronger and harder than a bad girl's dream
    Make a bad one good, mmh make a wrong right
    Power of love will keep you home at night

    Don't need money, don't take fame
    Don't need no credit card to ride this train
    It's strong and it's sudden and it's cruel sometimes
    But it might just save your life
    That's the power of love
    That's the power of love

    First time you feel it might make you sad
    Next time you feel it might make you mad
    But you'll be glad baby when you've found
    That's the power that makes the world go 'round

    And it don't take money, don't take fame
    Don't need no credit card to ride this train
    It's strong and it's sudden, it can be cruel sometimes
    But it might just save your life

    They say that all in love is fair
    Yeah but you don't care
    But you know what to do
    When it gets hold of you
    And with a little help from above
    You feel the power of love
    You feel the power of love
    Can you feel it?

    It don't take money, don't take fame
    Don't need no credit card to ride this train
    Tougher than diamonds and stronger than steel
    You won't feel nothin' 'til you feel
    You feel the power, feel the power of love
    That's the power, that's the power of love
    You feel the power of love
    You feel the power of love
    Feel the power of love

