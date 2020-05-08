Important Notice

COVID-19 and Customer Service update

    (WATCH VIDEO): Book of Mormon's Sam Toland posts song "HELL YES FOR THE NHS" on YouTube

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    The Book of Mormon UK star Sam Toland wrote a song celebrating the NHS. A music video for "HELL YES FOR THE NHS" can be found on his YouTube channel with him performing alongside other major West End stars from over 10 different shows, including Hamilton, Les Mis, and more! Check out the video clip for #hellyesfortheNHS below and be sure to make a charitable donation to the NHS here.

    CREDITS
    Musical arrangements: Benjamin Holder (    @benjaminholder)
    Video editor: Ryan Metcalfe (@RyanJMetcalfe)
    Bass: Hugh Richardson (@Hughbass123)
    Guitar: Ben Castle
    Drums: Dave Stewart
    Lyrics: Sam Toland (@sam_toland)

    Hell Yes for the NHS lyrics - Sam Toland

    Verse 1:
    The world has all been put on pause
    And we’ve been told to stay indoors
    To do our bit to end this viral war
    But there’s some soldiers fighting on
    And they won’t stop until we’ve won
    Their sacrifices we cannot ignore
    They work all day and night, it isn’t just a 9 to 5
    They’re fighting hard to keep us all alive
    So raise the roof and sing and throw your hands up in the air
    Let them know just how much we all care

    Chorus:
    Can I hear you scream for our medical team
    Come on and give a cheer, loud and clear for the team of the year, to the folks on the frontier
    Can I get a hell yes for the NHS
    Will you shout oh yeah for our free health care
    Come on and give applause, make it yours but please just stay indoors
    For this one United cause
    It’s the NHS

    Verse 2:
    No matter if you're uninsured
    They will work till you are cured
    Your health is number 1 priority
    But there's some things that you can do
    It's the work of the many, not the few
    So wash your hands and help to fight disease
    In spite of funding cuts and being hugely underpaid
    They put their health on the line every day
    Regardless of the risk, they help no matter what it takes
    After all, not all heroes wear capes

    Chorus:
    Can I get a hell yes for the NHS
    Can I hear you scream for our medical team
    Come on and give a cheer, loud and clear for the team of the year, to the folks on the frontier
    Can I get a hell yes for the NHS
    Will you shout oh yeah for our free health care
    Come on and give applause, make it yours but please just stay indoors
    For this one United cause

    Rap Verse:
    This one goes out to the hospital staff
    Who deserve way more than just this paragraph
    To the doctors and physicians fighting the rate of new transmissions that are made worse by preconditions they’re magicians on a mission
    To the ICU and the ambulance crew
    To anaesthetists, psychiatrists and pharmacists there’s more to list
    Podiatrists, oncology, nutrition, radiology
    Ventilators, respirators, incubators, regulators
    The trainees in A&E fighting off this disease without proper PPE
    For the people who work to keep the hospitals clean
    And who run the canteen while others make a vaccine
    Now there aint enough verses to honour all the nurses
    Dealing with every situation from fatal to antenatal
    For the paramedics, surgeons, pathologists, midwives
    While this virus still thrives stay at home, save lives

    Chorus:
    Can I get a hell yes for the NHS
    Can I hear you scream for our medical team
    Come on and give a cheer, loud and clear for the team of the year, to the folks on the frontier
    Can I get a hell yes for the NHS
    Will you shout oh yeah for our free health care
    Come on and give applause, make it yours but please just stay indoors

    For this one United cause
    Can I get a hell yes for the NHS
    Can I hear you scream for our medical team
    Come on and give a cheer, loud and clear for the team of the year, to the folks on the frontier
    Can I get a hell yes for the NHS
    Will you shout oh yeah for our free health care
    Come on and give applause, make it yours but please just stay indoors

    For this one United cause
    Can I get a hell yes for the NHS
    Can I hear you scream for our medical team
    Come on and give a cheer, loud and clear for the team of the year, to the folks on the frontier
    Can I get a hell yes for the NHS
    Will you shout oh yeah for our free health care
    Come on and give applause, make it yours but please just stay indoors
    For this one United cause

    Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
    By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Ephram is a jack of all trades and enjoys attending theatre, classical music concerts and the opera.

