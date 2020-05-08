(WATCH VIDEO): Book of Mormon's Sam Toland posts song "HELL YES FOR THE NHS" on YouTube
The Book of Mormon UK star Sam Toland wrote a song celebrating the NHS. A music video for "HELL YES FOR THE NHS" can be found on his YouTube channel with him performing alongside other major West End stars from over 10 different shows, including Hamilton, Les Mis, and more! Check out the video clip for #hellyesfortheNHS below and be sure to make a charitable donation to the NHS here.
Hell Yes for the NHS lyrics - Sam Toland
Verse 1:
The world has all been put on pause
And we’ve been told to stay indoors
To do our bit to end this viral war
But there’s some soldiers fighting on
And they won’t stop until we’ve won
Their sacrifices we cannot ignore
They work all day and night, it isn’t just a 9 to 5
They’re fighting hard to keep us all alive
So raise the roof and sing and throw your hands up in the air
Let them know just how much we all care
Chorus:
Can I hear you scream for our medical team
Come on and give a cheer, loud and clear for the team of the year, to the folks on the frontier
Can I get a hell yes for the NHS
Will you shout oh yeah for our free health care
Come on and give applause, make it yours but please just stay indoors
For this one United cause
It’s the NHS
Verse 2:
No matter if you're uninsured
They will work till you are cured
Your health is number 1 priority
But there's some things that you can do
It's the work of the many, not the few
So wash your hands and help to fight disease
In spite of funding cuts and being hugely underpaid
They put their health on the line every day
Regardless of the risk, they help no matter what it takes
After all, not all heroes wear capes
Chorus:
Can I get a hell yes for the NHS
Can I hear you scream for our medical team
Come on and give a cheer, loud and clear for the team of the year, to the folks on the frontier
Can I get a hell yes for the NHS
Will you shout oh yeah for our free health care
Come on and give applause, make it yours but please just stay indoors
For this one United cause
Rap Verse:
This one goes out to the hospital staff
Who deserve way more than just this paragraph
To the doctors and physicians fighting the rate of new transmissions that are made worse by preconditions they’re magicians on a mission
To the ICU and the ambulance crew
To anaesthetists, psychiatrists and pharmacists there’s more to list
Podiatrists, oncology, nutrition, radiology
Ventilators, respirators, incubators, regulators
The trainees in A&E fighting off this disease without proper PPE
For the people who work to keep the hospitals clean
And who run the canteen while others make a vaccine
Now there aint enough verses to honour all the nurses
Dealing with every situation from fatal to antenatal
For the paramedics, surgeons, pathologists, midwives
While this virus still thrives stay at home, save lives
Chorus:
Can I get a hell yes for the NHS
Can I hear you scream for our medical team
Come on and give a cheer, loud and clear for the team of the year, to the folks on the frontier
Can I get a hell yes for the NHS
Will you shout oh yeah for our free health care
Come on and give applause, make it yours but please just stay indoors
For this one United cause
Can I get a hell yes for the NHS
Can I hear you scream for our medical team
Come on and give a cheer, loud and clear for the team of the year, to the folks on the frontier
Can I get a hell yes for the NHS
Will you shout oh yeah for our free health care
Come on and give applause, make it yours but please just stay indoors
For this one United cause
Can I get a hell yes for the NHS
Can I hear you scream for our medical team
Come on and give a cheer, loud and clear for the team of the year, to the folks on the frontier
Can I get a hell yes for the NHS
Will you shout oh yeah for our free health care
Come on and give applause, make it yours but please just stay indoors
For this one United cause