(WATCH VIDEO): Book of Mormon's Sam Toland posts song "HELL YES FOR THE NHS" on YouTube May 8, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels The Book of Mormon UK star Sam Toland wrote a song celebrating the NHS. A music video for "HELL YES FOR THE NHS" can be found on his YouTube channel with him performing alongside other major West End stars from over 10 different shows, including Hamilton, Les Mis, and more! Check out the video clip for #hellyesfortheNHS below and be sure to make a charitable donation to the NHS here. CREDITS

Musical arrangements : Benjamin Holder ( @benjaminholder)

Video editor : Ryan Metcalfe ( @RyanJMetcalfe )

Bass : Hugh Richardson (@Hughbass123)

Guitar : Ben Castle

Drums : Dave Stewart

Lyrics : Sam Toland (@sam_toland)

Hell Yes for the NHS lyrics - Sam Toland

Verse 1:

The world has all been put on pause

And we’ve been told to stay indoors

To do our bit to end this viral war

But there’s some soldiers fighting on

And they won’t stop until we’ve won

Their sacrifices we cannot ignore

They work all day and night, it isn’t just a 9 to 5

They’re fighting hard to keep us all alive

So raise the roof and sing and throw your hands up in the air

Let them know just how much we all care

Chorus:

Can I hear you scream for our medical team

Come on and give a cheer, loud and clear for the team of the year, to the folks on the frontier

Can I get a hell yes for the NHS

Will you shout oh yeah for our free health care

Come on and give applause, make it yours but please just stay indoors

For this one United cause

It’s the NHS

Verse 2:

No matter if you're uninsured

They will work till you are cured

Your health is number 1 priority

But there's some things that you can do

It's the work of the many, not the few

So wash your hands and help to fight disease

In spite of funding cuts and being hugely underpaid

They put their health on the line every day

Regardless of the risk, they help no matter what it takes

After all, not all heroes wear capes

Chorus:

Can I get a hell yes for the NHS

Can I hear you scream for our medical team

Come on and give a cheer, loud and clear for the team of the year, to the folks on the frontier

Can I get a hell yes for the NHS

Will you shout oh yeah for our free health care

Come on and give applause, make it yours but please just stay indoors

For this one United cause

Rap Verse:

This one goes out to the hospital staff

Who deserve way more than just this paragraph

To the doctors and physicians fighting the rate of new transmissions that are made worse by preconditions they’re magicians on a mission

To the ICU and the ambulance crew

To anaesthetists, psychiatrists and pharmacists there’s more to list

Podiatrists, oncology, nutrition, radiology

Ventilators, respirators, incubators, regulators

The trainees in A&E fighting off this disease without proper PPE

For the people who work to keep the hospitals clean

And who run the canteen while others make a vaccine

Now there aint enough verses to honour all the nurses

Dealing with every situation from fatal to antenatal

For the paramedics, surgeons, pathologists, midwives

While this virus still thrives stay at home, save lives

Chorus:

Can I get a hell yes for the NHS

Can I hear you scream for our medical team

Come on and give a cheer, loud and clear for the team of the year, to the folks on the frontier

Can I get a hell yes for the NHS

Will you shout oh yeah for our free health care

Come on and give applause, make it yours but please just stay indoors

For this one United cause

Can I get a hell yes for the NHS

Can I hear you scream for our medical team

Come on and give a cheer, loud and clear for the team of the year, to the folks on the frontier

Can I get a hell yes for the NHS

Will you shout oh yeah for our free health care

Come on and give applause, make it yours but please just stay indoors

For this one United cause

Can I get a hell yes for the NHS

Can I hear you scream for our medical team

Come on and give a cheer, loud and clear for the team of the year, to the folks on the frontier

Can I get a hell yes for the NHS

Will you shout oh yeah for our free health care

Come on and give applause, make it yours but please just stay indoors

For this one United cause