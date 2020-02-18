Menu
Musicals The Book of Mormon
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish
    Wishlist Profile settings Order history Sign out

    Offer The Book of Mormon Tickets at the Prince of Wales Theatre, London

    The Book of Mormon

    The Book of Mormon, the award-winning Broadway Musical from the creators of South Park.

    3916 customer reviews

    Important information

    Age restriction

    15+

    Child policy
    Children 3+ allowed in as long as they are sat next to an adult, however the show has a content warning of 18+
    Running time
    2hr 30min (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    Booking until 30 May 2020
    Content
    Recommended for ages 18 and above. Contains strong language, scenes of sexual nature, and strong violent scenes. This production contains content and themes that many would consider offensive.
    Special notice
    All persons aged under 16 must be accompanied and sat next to the accompanying adult. They may not sit on their own within the auditorium. If children do have separate seats, entry could be refused. All patrons, regardless of age, must present a valid ticket to gain entry to the theatre. Please ensure that any children or infants for whom you are responsible also have a valid ticket. Your child should be able to sit unaided within the purchased seat. We do not allow children to be seated on an adult’s lap or babes in arms. For your comfort and security, you may be subject to additional checks upon entering the theatre - we appreciate your patience and understanding while these are taking place. Please note that the theatre is unable to accept large items of luggage in their cloakrooms at this time. If you are travelling with such items, storage solutions are available throughout London.

    The Book of Mormon Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (3916 customer reviews)

    Daniel nutt

    4 hours ago

    very disappointed.... wasn't funny, obviously people like it as everyone rates it highly! hence me and friends went to see it... maybe if there was more realistic reviews we could of all saved a few quid! how they can charge £244 for a seat is the funniest thing about this show! we paid £90 each, the seats were good enough, but the "humour" is just stereotypical, boring, predictable, dated tired humour... I was embarrassed to sit there watching so many white people laugh at crass dialogue about Africa and aids zzzzzzz... if you want comedy go comedy store opposite this theatre and have a laugh, and if you want a west end show, watch anything but this!

    Richard Penn

    21 hours ago

    Nest show I have seen.

    Offer The Book of Mormon Ticket Offer Details

    PAY NO BOOKING FEES

    Offer valid Monday - Friday performances across all price bands & Saturday matinee and evening performances on many seats.

    Valid 24 February - 30 May 2020.

    Book by 24 February 2020.

    Next Available Performances of The Book of Mormon

    TODAY is 18th February 2020

    February 2020 March 2020 April 2020 May 2020

    The Book of Mormon news

    The West End Flea Market set to return this year! 8/1/2020, 10.40am
    These 5 Book of Mormon songs are not for the faint-hearted 26/7/2019, 10.50am
    Where is the best place to sit for The Book of Mormon musical in London? 22/5/2019, 4.30pm
    Everything you need to know about The Book of Mormon 7/8/2018, 9.20am

    Tags:

    MusicalComedyTop ShowsCritic's ChoiceAmerican ClassicLGBT Gay FriendlyMatinee WednesdaysMatinee SaturdayValentine's DayWest End FavouritesPride in LondonEasterDelfont Mackintosh TheatresSonia Friedman ProductionsLTD20 | Last Minute Wednesday Night Tickets

    Sign in to London Theatre Direct

    Close Close this window

    We use cookies