West End and London theatres to close on Wednesday until further notice

London will be placed under Tier 3 lockdown, it has been announced. Theatres across the capital will be forced to close starting on Wednesday. London's move into the third tier is expected to be reviewed on 23 December, just before Christmas, though it is unknown at this time whether shows will plan to go ahead in the event restrictions are moved back to Tier 2 next week. The review will be conducted one week earlier than the UK Government had previously pledged (reviews are generally conducted every 14 days).

Ticketholders will be contacted by their point of sale in the event of confirmed cancellations. Due to the uncertainty of whether shows will continue after Christmas, it is likely that refunds will only be granted for confirmed cancellations as shows reserve the right to continue under Tier 2 and Tier 1. Exchanges or credit notes in this regard (for unconfirmed cancellations) are on a case-by-case basis depending on the particular show or venue's policies.

All refunds for performances confirmed to be cancelled will be processed at a minimum of 14 business days after a performance was due to take place. Exchanges and vouchers (or credit notes) will also be offered. Please do not contact your point of sale directly as this may overburden their customer service teams and affect their ability to process your refunds on time.