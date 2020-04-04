West End and UK Theatre performers on Cameo: An Index

There’s no doubt many of us are missing our favourite shows and performers. Whilst we’re sad to not get to visit the theatre, the performers are also missing their jobs; for many, it’s their dream come true. However, it's not all doom and gloom because whilst the theatres are still closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, performers are still out there (in their homes) and putting on a show. Whether it’s a part of Lockdown Theatre [Direct] or they’re using the platform Cameo, they’re still there and need your support.

Cameo is a website that essentially allows you to commission the user to create different videos. Cameo is mostly used for video messages or song requests. Performers are offering their incredible talents to sing you songs, perform your favourite choreography, write you a jingle and perform their hearts out to your request. Here we have compiled a list of West End (and UK Theatre) performers who are currently on Cameo.