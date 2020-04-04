Important Notice

COVID-19 and Customer Service update

Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish
    Contact us Contact us
    Wishlist Profile settings Order history Sign out

    West End and UK Theatre performers on Cameo: An Index

    Posted on | By Jade Ali

    There’s no doubt many of us are missing our favourite shows and performers. Whilst we’re sad to not get to visit the theatre, the performers are also missing their jobs; for many, it’s their dream come true. However, it's not all doom and gloom because whilst the theatres are still closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, performers are still out there (in their homes) and putting on a show. Whether it’s a part of Lockdown Theatre [Direct] or they’re using the platform Cameo, they’re still there and need your support.

    Cameo is a website that essentially allows you to commission the user to create different videos. Cameo is mostly used for video messages or song requests. Performers are offering their incredible talents to sing you songs, perform your favourite choreography, write you a jingle and perform their hearts out to your request. Here we have compiled a list of West End (and UK Theatre) performers who are currently on Cameo.

    West End and UK Theatre performers on Cameo: An Index
    Cameo West End performers

    An Index of West End and UK Theatre Performers on Cameo

    (Categorised by show)

    - Alex Tranter
    - Billy Nevers
    - Christopher Parkinson
    - Grace Mouat
    - Jordan Luke Gage
    - Miriam-Teak Lee
    - Tim Mahendran

    9 to 5 The Musical (West End and UK Tour)

    - Natalie McQueen

    Aladdin

    - Matthew Croke
    - Trevor Dion Nicholas

    Beautiful Musical (UK Tour)

    - Cameron Sharp
    - Daisy Wood-Davis
    - Vicki Manser

    - Scott Folan

    - Rob Houchen

    - Alice Fearn
    - Emma Salvo
    - Jennifer Tierney
    - Jonathan Andrew Hume
    - Tarinn Callender

    - Courtney Stapleton
    - Jack Loxton
    - Lucy Anderson
    - Nicole Dennis
    - Sam Tutty

    Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (West End and UK Tour)

    - George Sampson
    - Layton Williams
    - Luke Baker

    Eugenius Musical

    - Dan Buckley
    - Scott Paige

    Fame the Musical

    - Keith Jack

    - Samantha Barks

    - Marisha Wallace

    Hamilton

    - Jay Perry

    Heathers the Musical

    - Charlotte Jaconelli
    - Jenny O’Leary

    Mamma Mia (West End and UK Tour)

    - Frankie Jones
    - Jennifer Hepburn
    - Toby Miles

    - Aimie Atkinson

    Six (West End and UK tour)

    - Collette Guitart
    - Courtney Bowman
    - Harriet Watson
    - Lauren Byrne
    - Lauren Drew
    - Sophie Issacs

    - Christine Allado

    - David Hunter
    - Desi Oakley
    - Lucie Jones
    - Matthew Roland
    - Olivia Moore
    - Sarah O’Connor

     

    This list will be updated to include performers who get Cameo after initial publication. 

    Jade Ali
    By Jade Ali

    A love for theatre stemmed from my love of literature and music, but the West End on my doorstep opened up a whole new appreciation and passion for all things stage-y

    Related news

    Waitress - show tile

    London Waitress star Sara Bareilles reveals she had coronavirus and has now "fully recovered"

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

    West End Waitress actress Sara Bareilles revealed in an Instagram story that she had contracted C... Read more

    ATG venues suspend performances until 31 May due to COVID-19

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

    The UK's Ambassador Theatre Group (ATG) have announced that performances for all of its venues' shows&nb... Read more

    West End run of Hairspray rescheduled to open on 1 September 2020

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

    The producers of Hairspray The Musical have announced rescheduled season dates due to the coronavirus pande... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    Sign in to London Theatre Direct

    Close Close this window

    We use cookies